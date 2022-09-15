Blake Lively is pregnant! The star, 34, reveals her baby bump in a gold dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The 34-year-old Hollywood siren broke the news on Thursday as she attended the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC.

The viewer showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold mini dress that highlighted her legs.

Blake and Ryan already have three children together: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Surprise! Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The 34-year-old Hollywood Siren made the news Thursday as she attended the Forbes Women’s Summit in NYC. The viewer showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold mini dress that highlighted her legs

Excited for number four: Blake looked excited on the red carpet of the Forbes event as she smiled from ear to ear. The Age Of Adeline star wore a really short mini dress with gold sequins that made her tummy stand out

Blake looked excited on the red carpet of the Forbes event as she smiled from ear to ear.

The Age Of Adeline star was wearing a very short mini dress with gold sequins which made her bulge obvious.

She added a scarf, gold earrings and cream Mary Jane heels.

In late August, she didn’t seem to have a bump when she took the very rare step of sharing a bikini photo on Instagram.

In profile: Her form could be seen from the side as she walked on stage

The Tarzana, California beauty wore a white two-piece that made the most of her slim stomach and long legs as she stood next to a swimming pool.

In her caption, she quoted Olivia Newton-John’s song Summer Lovin’ from her hit 1978 film Grease: “Summer lovin’…had me a blast.”

She shines: she added a scarf, gold earrings and cream Mary Jane heels

The cover girl appears to be in top form.

And her stomach was flat.

She was spotted in New York City in June. The star treated herself to a pampering session at a nail salon.

A knockout: Lively made the very rare step of sharing a bikini photo on Instagram in late August; she didn’t have a bump

Summer Style: Lively was last seen in New York City in June; she treated herself to a pampering session at a nail salon

Blake, a well-known fashionista, casually kept her look cool for her solo outing.

She showed a small cleavage in a white sundress that was left open at the top and gathered right under her bust.

The looker added a lightweight white cotton duster and opted for comfort with ankle socks and trainers.

The Sisterhood Of The Travling Pants actress wore her long hair tied back in a ponytail and wore round sunglasses.

Loved up: The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star, who married in 2012, are parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two

Just a few months ago, Blake was by husband Ryan’s side as he cheered on his new British football team Wrexham in a trophy final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ryan bought the football club last season along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in September.

They met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern and started dating in October 2011.