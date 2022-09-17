Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘hoping for a boy’ after announcing fourth pregnancy

Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and the couple is hoping for a boy.

The 35-year-old Hollywood siren broke the news on Thursday when she showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold mini dress as she attended the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC.

Blake and Ryan already have three children together: James, seven; Inez, five; and Betty, two.

Incoming: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘hoping for a boy’ for baby number four, a source told Us Weekly on Saturday; seen in May in New York City

A source told US Weekly“They’re hoping for a boy this time. But of course they just want a healthy baby, regardless of gender.’

The insider added that the couple “loves being parents” and are ready to expand their family.

“The timing is perfect because all their kids are two years apart, so they stick to the pattern.”

Growing family: The happy parents are hoping for a boy but “just want a healthy baby regardless of gender,” added the source; seen in 2016 in Hollywood

Having fun: “The timing is perfect because all their kids are two years apart, so they stick to the pattern,” she added

Blake and Ryan met in early 2010 when they were working on the movie Green Lantern and began dating in October 2011. They married in 2012.

In 2020, the bombshell stated that she was very happy to be a mother.

“I think I have to really, really, really, really love it because I’m just obsessed with my kids,” Lively explained when asked how she chooses her roles during a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar.

Meet at work: Blake and Ryan met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern and began dating in October 2011. They married in 2012; seen in February in New York City

Reynolds recently shared his decision to take a break from acting to focus on fatherhood.

Ryan said, “The most important thing for me, and I know you have kids too, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids. When I’m shooting a movie I’m often in Europe, I’m away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a lot of constant, kind of requirement to be there all the time, not just because I’m performing, but I am also generally producing and writing about my films.’

He added, “I really enjoy being a current dad. I love taking them to school in the morning; I love to pick them up.’

Going strong: The Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September

A few months ago, Blake was by husband Ryan’s side as he cheered on his new British football team Wrexham in a trophy final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ryan bought the football club last season along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in September.