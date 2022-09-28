Blade director Bassam Tariq exits the Marvel movie

There has been a major uproar about the new Marvel Blade movie.

The film’s director, Bassam Tariq, left the project just two months before the action film about a vampire slayer was due to go into production. The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday evening.

But Tariq will still serve as an executive producer.

The film stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the role that Wesley Snipes made famous in a previous trilogy. Supporting cast members for the new Blade movie are Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

“It has been an honor to work with the wonderful people at Marvel. We were able to put together a great cast and crew. Looking forward to seeing where the next director takes the film,” Bassam said in a statement to THR.

“Due to ongoing shifts in our production schedule, Bassam will no longer continue as director of Blade, but will continue to executive produce the film,” Marvel said in a statement.

“We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done to get Blade to where it is.”

Production was set to begin in November 2022. The film was first introduced in 2019 at Comic Con.

Ali was first linked to the film in 2019.

The Moonlight Actor was revealed for the role at Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel, where the entertainment giant rolled out the fourth phase of its cinematic universe.

Ali received a standing ovation as he took the stage and had fans cheering when he announced his role by donning a Blade cap.

Following the announcement, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “He’s a big fan of these movies and a big fan of that character and it just made perfect sense.

“It’s an honor that he agreed to play Blade for us.”

Blade, whose first appearance was in the 1973 comic book The Tomb of Dracula, is a half-human, half-vampire.

Wesley Snipes played the character in three films, starting with 1998’s Blade and ending with 2004’s Blade Trinity.

The trilogy is seen as an early example of the current trend of superhero movies from comic books.

Ali has won two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor, the first for Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and earlier this year for road movie Green Book.