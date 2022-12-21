Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he’s flown to Westmead

A man in his 80s had his foot cut off by a car as it reversed down a driveway in western Sydney.

NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown around 2pm on Wednesday with the Carflight helicopter deployed to provide additional support.

The elderly man was transported to Westmead Hospital in western Sydney and is in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 80s lost his foot to a car as it reversed down a driveway in western Sydney. He is in a serious but stable condition (photo, stock image)

“It appears that the patient tried to get out of his car and did not realize the vehicle was still moving,” NSW Ambulance Superintendent Greg Marshall wrote in a statement.

“He somehow put the vehicle back in gear and put his left foot on the accelerator, causing the car to run over his right foot.

“Fortunately, there were two craftsmen who were out on the street and managed to use their belts as tourniquets.

“When we arrived, we put in two more turnstiles. The actions of the cronies undoubtedly helped to save the patient’s life.’