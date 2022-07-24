Blackpool 2-4 Everton: Dele Alli scores brace as Everton get first win of pre-season

Everton’s wait for a preseason win came to an end when they beat Blackpool 4-2.

It was a miserable start to the preseason for Frank Lampard’s side, who lost to Arsenal and Minnesota United.

However, they managed to prevail at Bloomfield Road, with Dele Alli scoring a brace.

Everton took the lead with just six minutes left when Vitaliy Mykolenko scored with a volley.

Shortly afterwards, Tom Davies made it 2-0 on a cross from Salomon Rondon.

Blackpool managed to narrow the deficit before half-time via Gary Madine.

Everton brought in Michael Keane and Mason Holgate for Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina at the start of the second half.

Alli made it 3-1 to Everton from close range after grabbing Mykolenko’s delivery.

Former Everton player Callum Connolly got a goal back for the hosts when Blackpool took advantage of the Toffees’ vulnerability at set pieces.

However, Alli managed to score his second goal of the match, with Nathan Patterson the architect on this occasion.