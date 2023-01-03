BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to release her own solo album

<!–

After much speculation, Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has entered the recording studio to work on her much anticipated debut solo album.

Her record label YG Entertainment confirmed this week that the 28-year-old singer has followed her three bandmates as they create a solo project.

It comes after BLACKPINK released their second album Born Pink in September, which sold over 2.5 million copies.

YG Entertainment released a statement this week acknowledging Jisoo’s ambition to release her own solo album.

She had already made plans for the project but put her solo career on the back burner to pursue her acting aspirations.

Jisoo’s hard work paid off when she landed a role in the hit K-drama Snowdrop in 2021.

In addition, her other duties include her newly appointed ambassadorship for Cartier and her longstanding association with Dior.

“She did the cover art and put a lot of effort into her music, as promised to her fans,” revealed a spokesperson for YG Entertainment.

Minimal details have been revealed about her passion project after Jennie became the first member of the group to release solo material when her first song ‘Solo’ topped the charts in 2018.

At the beginning of 2021, On the Ground by singer Rosé followed, and then Lalisa by rapper Lisa.

The group has achieved huge success in the global charts in recent years, including in Australia

Meanwhile, K-pop fans have gone to great lengths to ensure the South Korean girl group dominates the charts.

The group has achieved huge success in the global charts in recent years, including in Australia.

Their fans, known as Blinks, have organized targeted campaigns to influence YouTube algorithms to increase BLACKPINK’s streaming numbers, as reported by Vulture last year.