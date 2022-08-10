Blackdown Tableland National Park: Beautiful Waterfall Drawing for Travelers in Queensland

<!–

Australian ‘van lifers’ exploring the country to escape the cold weather travel to a spectacular oasis hidden in the highlands of Queensland.

The beautiful waterhole that looks like a natural swimming pool is tucked away in Blackdown Tableland National Park, 814km northwest of Brisbane – but you won’t find it on a map.

The twin pools are located 240 steps below Rainbow Falls and can only be reached by descending a steep trail carved into the forest by footsteps.

Traveling couple Kurt and Carly, who run the Instagram page together Let’s get out of hereheard about the swimming spot online and said they were blown away by the pristine beauty.

“It was one of the most unique waterholes we’ve visited,” Carly told Daily Mail Australia.

Others agreed, with a woman who recently visited the place and insisted that photos don’t do it justice.

‘What a place! Driving here on a long, undulating road into the middle of nowhere, we didn’t know what to expect,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We were so surprised to find that this place looked exactly like (if not better than) the pictures.”

How to reach the swimming oasis in Blackdown Tableland 1. Walk to Rainbow Falls (Gudda Gumoo), follow the signs all the way. 2. Once you come to a sign that reads ‘240 steps down to the falls’, turn right and follow the path made by footsteps. 3. Follow this until you reach the pools. Travelers advise to set out early in the morning to avoid crowds. Source: Let’s get out of here

Rising above a sea of ​​sand dunes and arid desert landscape, Blackdown Tableland National Park is a lush oasis filled with colorful wildlife, thundering waterfalls and spectacular views.

The park can be explored by taking a scenic loop around nearly a dozen breathtaking lookouts, but it’s only suitable for 4WD or specialist off-road vehicles.

Photos of the park and its enchanting swimming spots have drawn stunned reactions on social media, with thousands of ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments from travelers eager to visit.

“This looks great,” one woman wrote.

“So excited to come here,” said a second, while a third added, “What a place!”