Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis scores a wondergoal at Ewood Park as Blackburn win

Two new bosses went head to head at Ewood Park today as Blackburn Rovers and QPR entered a new era – and it was Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson who had a laugh thanks to a Lewis Travis screamer.

Tomasson and Michael Beale, his counterpart, were both first introduced to life as managers in English football and Travis made a difference on an occasion that never fully came to life.

Beale has moved up to number one after enjoying a brilliantly successful coaching career with Chelsea, Liverpool, Sao Paulo and more recently as one of Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man at Rangers and then Aston Villa.

Lewis Travis scored the only goal of the game with a screamer in the 34th minute

After turning back several previous management opportunities, Beale was finally able to resist the pull of no longer being the main man in the dugout and has great hopes for a QPR line-up that looked like rock-solid promotion candidates last season before leaving after Christmas fell to pieces.

For Rovers, Tomasson replaced Tony Mowbray after he left the club at the end of last season and the former Danish international wants his team to sparkle and entertain.

He has promised the Ewood stalwarts that Rovers will play attacking football as they also want to forget the way their own Premier League promotion dreams went up in smoke towards the end of last season.

In a match played in the kind of wet and drizzly conditions that mocked the idea of ​​the season starting in July this year, neither side got off to an early start and Tomasson’s side certainly had the memo about playing with flair Unread.

The win gave Jon Dahl Tomasson a great start to his first league campaign as Blackburn boss

It was tense and too close to call for half an hour on the opening stage as little out of the ordinary happened apart from a 20m ride from QPR’s Osman Kakay snapping the top of Thomas Kaminski’s crossbar.

But the game awoke shortly after the half hour when Travis curled home a fantastic shot from a full 100 yards. With the field opening in front of him, he got a shot at his arm and it paid off spectacularly when his effort defeated Seny Dieng with space left.

Travis played for Beale on the Liverpool under-16 side, but he showed little sentiment to his old boss with a great effort.

Immediately after the break, QPR got close as Ilias Chair shot into the side net before Ben Brereton Diaz saw his effort blocked from close range by Dieng.

The pace of the game picked up towards the end when Beale made substitutions trying to take a run, but the visitors lacked the class needed to make the difference.

QPR showed a lot of energy later, but lacked the quality needed to force a breakthrough

Ben Brereton Diaz had disallowed a late goal for offside and Rovers held out for the win.

It wasn’t pretty, but Tomasson and his team won’t worry about that for a moment, while Beale knows it may only be July, but QPR’s first three point can’t come soon enough.

Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1): Kaminski 6; Great Britain 7, Ayala 6, Wharton 6, Pickering 7; Travis 8, Buckley 7; Gallagher 7, Hedges 6, Brereton Diaz 6; Vale 6 (Dolan 64, 6)

Unused subs: Pears, Edun, Markanday, Dack, Barnes, Wharton

QPR (4-3-2-1): Dieng 6; Kakay 7, Dickie, Clarke-Salter 6, Paal; Johansen 6 (Armstrong 77.6), Dozzell 6 (Thomas 64.6), Field 6, Seat 7 (Richards 77.6), Shodipo 6 (Adomah 65, 6); Dikes 6 (Bonne 6, 77).

Unused Subtitles: Walsh, Dunne