Blackadder writer Ben Elton compares modern wokery with Chairman Mao's communist China

Comedian Ben Elton has compared the modern vigilante movement to communist China, claiming ‘there are things you can’t say anymore’.

Elton, 63, won acclaim for his behind-the-scenes work as a screenwriter on popular sitcoms Blackadder and The Young Ones.

But he has spoken about the contrast between comedy in the past and now – saying his generation was about ‘breaking the rules’ – while the younger generation today is about ‘making the rules’.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Elton said: ‘There is a whiff of Maoism [form of communism] in the air, the scent of cultural revolution.

‘There is now a new way of thinking – and you will be asked to think it.

‘My wife made a good observation the other day. She said our generation was all about breaking rules and it seems the younger generation is all about making rules.

‘These are things you can no longer say, these are things you should now say.’

Maoism was developed by Mao Tse Tung, also known as Chairman Mao, who was the founder of the People’s Republic of China, which he led as the head of the Chinese Communist Party from 1949 until his death in 1976.

Elton said that a feature of acts in the 1980s was a move towards racist and sexist comedy, adding that they had a new mindset and were trying to find new ways to be funny.

The comedian said he is proud of The Young Ones’ language and Blackadder is ‘still part of the culture’.

He appeared in front of the camera as host of Channel 4’s stand-up comedy show Friday Night Live, which launched in 1985 and was responsible for helping to boost the popularity of a number of now household names, including Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie.

Elton’s comments about today’s culture come after Absolutely Fabulous’s Jennifer Saunders made similar remarks last year.

The TV star and comedian, 64, said the new ‘woke’ mindset has changed comedy and people are now ‘talking themselves out’ to tell jokes that could be considered controversial.

‘Yeah, I think it’s changed comedy, like what we used to do. I think we would probably talk about most things now,’ she said during a talk at the Garrick Theatre. “It would be like, ‘We don’t want a good answer, so let’s not do it.’

‘I think people talk their way out of things now because everything is sensitive in a funny way and what you could make seem sensitive and it stops a lot of the fun, maybe like jokes. I remember jokes. Stupid jokes and stuff.’

Jennifer Saunders believes her legendary sitcom Absolutely Fabulous would never have gotten off the ground if she had set it in modern times

Elton is set to reprise his hosting duties later this month when Friday Night Live returns to screens with a one-off special as part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking about the return of the show, which was originally called Saturday Live before moving to its Friday night slot, Elton expressed his delight that the show will once again be entirely live.

He said: ‘Those who know the show from years ago will hopefully know what to expect: Great all live entertainment, proper cabaret as it used to be.

‘I mean, I think that’s what’s missing on television now. Everyone’s watching stuff on their phones, pre-recorded, streamers, you know there’s something over a week and nothing is immediate… But Saturday Live and Friday Night Live is some dangerous TV.

‘There is no delay, everyone is doing their act, there is absolutely no editing, there are no cuts, there is no pause.

‘Either the audience laughs or they don’t, and you either get it right or you don’t.’

The special will feature a selection of familiar faces who found fame on the show, as well as new comedic talent on the scene, including Harry Enfield, Jo Brand, Julian Clary, Rosie Jones and Mawaan Rizwan.

The show will be shown on Channel 4 and All 4 on October 21 at 9pm as part of Channel 4’s Truth and Dare season celebrating the broadcaster’s 40th anniversary.