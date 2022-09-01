Black student, 14, will LEAVE South Dakota Catholic school after refusing to cut dreadlocks

A black student at a Catholic school in South Dakota will be forced to leave the school after being told by administrators to cut his dreadlocks, forcing his parents to defend their son and his hair.

Braxton Schafer, 14, and his mother were told by the assistant principal of O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to trim his dreadlocks, as it is a policy violation under current school regulations.

The assistant principal, Joan Mahoney, approached Braxton’s mother Toni at a school open house and expressed concern about the haircut. O’Gorman’s policy is that boys’ hair should not “touch the collar.”

Toni said this is the first time the school system has raised concerns about Braxton’s hair and her son wearing the same haircut since he enrolled in the Catholic school system in 2018.

While Toni didn’t explicitly say the school discriminated against her son, whom she and her husband adopted as a newborn, her implication was clear: “The reason he cut his hair had nothing to do with policy. He’s always been an outsider,’ she said.

Braxton (center) with his parents Toni and Derrick, who say O’Gorman Catholic School’s hair policy is unfair to their son, who needs his hair because it’s a ‘crown’

The problem with Braxton’s hair isn’t the style, it’s the length – school policy doesn’t allow boys’ hair to go below the collar

“You can choose to cut your hair if you want to stay, or if you don’t want to cut your hair, then we’ll have to go,” Derrick told his son, to which Braxton replied that he would. don’t cut it

Assistant principal Joan Mahoney, pictured, approached Toni Schafer during a school open house and told Braxton to cut the length of his hair

She then contacted the school principal, Joan Mahoney, to discuss school policies regarding her and why cutting Braxton’s hair wouldn’t happen.

She said in the email that the length of Braxton’s dreadlocks had even more cultural significance than the haircut itself.

“The most important part of that cultural piece is the length of the lock, not the actual lock itself,” she said.

“Strength, pride and part of him,” she said of the dreadlocks. “A bit of him we won’t understand and most people in South Dakota won’t.”

When she met with school administrators on Friday, the two sides were still unable to resolve the issue after saying that even if Braxton tied his hair up, it would be a policy violation.

Though they never said the word turn off, Toni felt they were hinting at the possibility that Braxton might be forced to drop out of school because of his hair.

“This is about my son,” she said. “I want him to feel comfortable.”

A school spokesperson strongly disagreed with the school’s suggestion that he would be forced to leave: “Despite claims to the contrary, school principals never told parents that if the student did not cut his hair, he would have to leave. or be evicted.’

“The meeting with the parents ended with an agreement that further dialogue would take place in the hope of finding a solution that would allow the pupil to stay at our school,” they insisted.

The school has agreed to let Braxton finish the semester without changing his hair so he can see his football and marching band seasons

Located in South Dakota’s capital, Sioux Falls, the school reviews its policies every 5 years, most recently in 2018

Kyle Groos, president of O’Gorman Catholic Schools, said the strict policies allow students to “focus on their faith, their service to others, academics and their own friendships.”

Braxton said he loves the school and his friends there but will not capitulate to the demands of the school and will keep his hair

School administrators eventually agreed to let Braxton finish the semester at school with his hair down so he can finish his football and marching band seasons.

Their reasoning was that Braxton’s hair hadn’t been treated in high school, so at least he should be able to finish the semester.

O’Gorman Catholic Schools were re-evaluated every five years and the most recent meeting on the subject was in 2018, when 80% of parents chose to keep the hair length policy.

President of O’Gorman Catholic Schools Kyle Groos said ‘we would love to have Braxton in our school, without a doubt he is a wonderful young man.’

But he also said they won’t be able to change the policy until at least 2023: “That’s the dress code right now.”

“Could that change if we look at it here in the spring of 2023 and in the fall? It could be. I don’t know at the moment,” he said.

Groos called the policy an ‘important part of who we are’.

He said the school’s policies are important because they provide “structure and discipline” necessary to enable students “to focus on their faith, their service to others, academics, and their own friendships.”

He also reiterated that the style is “not the problem” the school has, but the length.

But Toni said the length is the tip of the hairdo, calling Braxton’s haircut a “crown of strength, power and spirituality.”

“It’s in the length, and making yourself a crown,” she said defiantly.

But despite the importance of his hair length, Braxton’s father, Derrick, understood that he had a tough choice to make.

He says Braxton replied that ‘he loves the school, the kids, but he doesn’t want to cut his hair.’

A tearful Toni complained that people saw the situation as ‘it’s just hair, cut it off’.

“They are the ones who have to look at themselves in the mirror,” she said.