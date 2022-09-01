Black Star Pastry: The ‘world’s most Instagrammable cake’ is now in the form of a latte

<!–

The cafe behind the world’s most Instagrammable cake now offers a $7 snap-worthy coffee on the side.

Home of the famous strawberry watermelon cake, Black Star Pastry launched the bright pink drink on Thursday just in time for spring.

The aptly named Strawberry Watermelon Latte is made with a top secret syrup and almond milk, according to a Bakery spokesperson.

The staff has poured their passion for the Strawberry Watermelon cake into a latte with a similar flavor profile

“Almond milk delivers the delicious layers of almond dacquoise found in the cake, while the syrup infuses notes of strawberry, watermelon and rose-scented cream,” they said.

“A pinch of rose petals, a pinch of pistachio powder and a splash of fragrant rose water make up for the original garnish of the cake.”

They’ve also made a drink adaptation of their ‘moreish’ Chocolate Mirage Cake.

Available with milk of your choice. Rooibos tea (a staple of the Choc Mirage disc) is strained and blended with caramel to achieve a unique butterscotch flavor,” the spokesperson said.

‘Hazelnut syrup and hazelnut spread add sweet, toasted notes. Finally, Madagascan Manjari Chocolate adds acidity and tartness to the recipe. It is sprinkled with chocolate and gold and served with the passion fruit chocolate and yuzu chocolate sun, as seen on the cakes.”

The drinks cost $7 and will be available from September 1 at Black Star Pastry stores in Sydney and Melbourne.

The strawberry watermelon pie was developed by the bakery for a wedding in 2009 and has been available in stores ever since.

More than a million slices of the Strawberry Watermelon cake are sold every year — after the dessert became famous when Instagram went mainstream in 2012.

“In 2012, Instagram went mainstream, rapidly growing from 5 million to 50 million users. Black Star’s click-then-consumer cake, now a staple of Sydney, was part of the content wave and was one of the first Australian products to go viral on the platform.”

“In early 2013, 300-meter queues outside the Newtown corner of Black Star Pastry were common knowledge as the Strawberry Watermelon cake attracted international attention.”

Today, more than a million slices of Strawberry Watermelon Cake are served each year from stores in Sydney, Melbourne and Shanghai.