Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s new teaser shows several returning characters fending off attacks

The teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released Saturday during Comic-Con International’s third day.

The new clip saw some of the first film’s stars, including Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, face a series of new adversaries laying siege to the titular land.

The teaser poster for the feature film, which was also directed by Ryan Coogler, was also posted to Disney’s official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.

The video begins with Nakia, played by Nyong’o, stepping onto a majestic beach.

Several scenes from the nation of Wakanda are shown, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda are also featured.

After Okoye, played by Gurira, is shown interacting with several Wakandan warriors, the aforementioned characters appear to be mourning the loss of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, and give birth to another figure underwater.

Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, then makes his debut, and several Mayan-esque Atlantean warriors ride alongside a pair of whales.

A group of soldiers later loot a research center in Wakandan and a royal chamber goes up in flames.

Shuri later enthusiastically greets Iron Man’s successor, Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne.

Namor eventually steps out of the ocean and several futuristic airships make their way through a frozen landscape.

Ramonda later addresses a multinational audience and proclaims, “I am the queen of the most powerful in the world, and all my family is gone!”

Next, Boseman’s image is shown and Everett K. Ross, played by Martin Freeman, is first introduced.

Several Atlantean warriors then fend off an attack from various Wakandans, and a quick cut action sequence reveals several high-voltage moments of the film.

The final scene of the teaser shows an unidentified character who appears to be donning a new Black Panther costume.

Development of a sequel to the original Black Panther shortly after the release of the original, which premiered in 2018.

Numerous cast members from the first film expressed interest in returning for a sequel, though plans were complicated when Boseman tragically died of colon cancer in August 2020.

It was later confirmed that there would be plans for a sequel and that the late actor’s role would not be recast.

Filming on the project began in June of last year and continued until the crew finished last March.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently slated to release on November 11.

A series focused on Thorne’s character is slated to premiere on Disney+ next fall.