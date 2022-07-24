Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s first trailer introduces Namor

More than any of Marvel’s other big reveals at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverThe first trailer is something to be hyped rightly about.

During Marvel’s big Hall H showcase today, actress Letitia Wright said she and the rest of the cast and crew hit the mark with Wakanda forever was to honor the legacy Chadwick Boseman left after his death. Wakanda foreverThe trailer doesn’t directly acknowledge what has become of T’Challa in the MCU, but his absence and the recent discovery of a new underwater nation has left the world – Wakanda in particular – on edge. While Wakandans like Shuri (Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) are seen grieving and seemingly trying to figure out how they’re going to move on, the trailer also highlights a new group of amphibious humanoids — one of whom was born with winged feet.

In the Marvel comics, the kingdoms of Wakanda and Atlantis have collided on a number of occasions, with disastrous results when the egos of their respective monarchs collided. Here, the MCU’s Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the other Atlanteans seem to have ties to Mayan cultures, and their arrival seems to evoke some sort of confrontation with the people of the surface world. Along with M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and the rest of the Dora Milaje, Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) sees himself preparing for the battle Wakanda is about to face, and judging by the images of chaos in the trailer she will need her help.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel and Martin Freeman. the film in theaters on Nov. 11.