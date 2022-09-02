Black North Carolina town manager is fired six weeks after town’s ENTIRE police force resigned

The North Carolina city, whose entire police force resigned in protest at a city manager who it believes created a “hostile” work environment for officers, has voted to terminate its contract less than a month after the mass exodus.

City Council officials for the city of Kenly voted 3-2 on Tuesday evening to oust Justine Jones, during an emergency meeting following a months-long investigation into the department’s allegations.

The strike took place early last month and saw the five small force officers, including the 20-year-old chief, submit their letters of resignation to both Jones and the city council.

They were joined by two city clerks who also accused the manager – a progressive black woman who unsuccessfully sued her previous employer for gender and racial discrimination – of creating a toxic work environment for city workers.

After the dismissal, Kenly residents were divided on whether the case was a “race issue,” as Jones is black — unlike the small-town police force, which is all-white.

In the seven resignations, neither the clerks nor the five officers specified what stress or hostility prompted them to quit — but city chief Josh Gibson told investigative reporters at the time that he was frustrated that the department was understaffed, and that it was adding to the stress of the officers and workers.

After Jones’ resignation, the ousted city manager expressed her grief at being fired less than two months into her tenure, insisting that during that time she had made the city — which has about 2,000 residents — a better place.

It is not yet clear whether the police who have left the department will return to their posts now that Jones is no longer employed by the city – one of the main demands made before they left their post.

“I was selected for the position from among 30 other candidates,” Jones wrote in a statement, “I believe I was selected because my core principles spoke clearly to who I am as a leader, and the same management philosophy guides me as I perform my job professionally. , with integrity, transparency, loyalty, honesty and accountability.’

The confused city official then went into the investigation led by city attorney Chip Hewett, who found no evidence that Jones was creating a hostile environment.

“While all related information is certainly a matter of public interest, the allegations against me were timely and thoroughly vetted by independent sources and no such error was found by me or my office,” Jones wrote.

“The decision not to communicate the full story and publicly share the findings of the report is highly unfortunate.”

Jones, a middle-aged black woman, sued her previous employer – Richland County, South Carolina – for gender and racial discrimination after she was fired. According to the suit, she worked as a research manager and was deputy director.

During her tenure with the county, Jones herself claimed “hostile” treatment and retaliation for reporting bad behavior by other city workers and that she was not being paid fairly and was treated differently because of illness.

The suit did not mention what illness she was talking about.

Those allegations came after she was fired, on March 30, 2015, and her lawsuit was subsequently dismissed.

It is not clear from the court records on what grounds the case was dismissed.

Two weeks before the mass exodus, Gibson shared his plans to leave the police force on Facebook, revealing that he and his four officers, as well as two city clerks, had resigned.

Jones was selected by Kenly City Council after a “national search” of 30 candidates, officials wrote in a June press release last month.

She has spent the past 16 years in the public service, all in local government, in Minnesota, Virginia, South Carolina and now North Carolina, and has since built a reputation as a vigilant progressive.

After being fired from her Richland County job in 2015, she worked at her own consulting firm before being asked to take up her current position early last month.

She would beat 30 other candidates, assuming her post on June 2.

At the time, her hire — which came nearly eight years after she was fired — praised the acquisition in a press release.

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson, however, shared no such enthusiasm—when he and the six other city workers wrote strongly worded letters to Jones giving them two weeks’ notice.

“In my 21 years with the Kenly Police Department, we’ve seen ups and downs,” Gibson wrote, addressing the note to both Jones and the city’s city council.

“But especially in the last three years we have made substantial progress that we had hoped to continue.”

He continued: ‘But because of the hostile work environment that now prevails in the town of Kenly, I don’t believe progress is possible.

“I’m grateful to this community for having me as the longest-serving chief in Johnston County. I will really miss them.’

Shortly after sending the note, Gibson shared his plans to leave the force on Facebook, saying he didn’t know what to expect after leaving his old post in early August.

“I submitted my two-week notice, along with the entire police force. with the City of Kenly after 21 years of service,” he wrote.

“The new manager has created an environment where I don’t think we can perform our duties and services to the community. I don’t know what’s next for me. I’ll let the lord lead the way.’

‘I have loved this community,’ he continued, ‘it has become family and it is one of my greatest honors to serve. God bless you all.’

The post saw Gibson tag clerks Christy Thomas and Sharon Evans, who said in their letters that they are leaving their respective posts because they can’t handle the stress that Jones brings.

Neither the clerks nor the five officers indicated what stress or hostility they were talking about, but Gibson did tell ABC11 that he was frustrated that the department was understaffed and that it added further stress to the officers and workers.

He said: ‘It was just a lot of stress for many of us trying to keep and maintain the coverage.

“This is heartbreaking. The community has always been so supportive of us.’

The other officers, Austin Hills, Jason Tedder, GW Strong, Darren K. Pate, all echoed their superior’s statements, saying they were fed up with the work environment Jones had created since taking office less than two months ago.

Gibson has said he would consider returning to the police force if Jones were removed from her position. He has not yet commented on Jones’ termination.

Kenly is a small town—about 75 miles from Raleigh—that’s about 55 percent white, with the rest of its 2,400 residents predominantly black.

The community is small and therefore close-knit, with citizens who know each other and each other’s business.