Black mum takes slams strangers who question if her pale-skinned daughter is actually hers

A black mother whose daughter is mixed race has hit out at strangers who are questioning whether the pair are even related – because the baby has lighter skin than her mother.

Alex McCurry, 36, from Maryland, gave birth to her baby, whose name she has not revealed but calls ‘Pudge-Pudge’, four months ago.

She posted a video on TikTok venting her frustration after suffering a series of bizarre encounters with people who refused to believe her daughter is related to her.

Alex, who has three children with husband Rob (pictured), said the ‘cumulative’ effect of strangers asking her similar questions prompted her to go public.

Project manager Alex said: If you don’t know the person who has the mixed children, it’s not okay to bring up their children’s complexion.

‘She is blood of my blood, flesh of my flesh.’

Turning to her baby, she added: ‘One of the things about being a mixed child is that you get to experience colorism.

‘In our family we treat everyone fairly based on who they are as a person.’

She posted her video after she was approached by a stranger who asked if the little girl was really her child.

Alex said: ‘Essentially someone questioned whether she was my child, they just didn’t understand biology so I put it on TikTok because I was frustrated.’

She lovingly added the family nicknames tot ‘Pudge-Pudge’ because she is ‘adorably chubby’.

Alex said it’s been a regular interaction for the past five years since the birth of her first daughter.

And she said the latest experience with her four-month-old was the last straw.

Alex explained that she was out with Pudge-Pudge hugging and kissing the baby when a woman approached her and said the little girl was adorable, but things quickly turned sour.

The woman said, ‘Is she your baby?’.

When Alex replied that she was, the woman became confused and added: ‘But she’s so white!’

Alex said it was the ‘cumulative’ effect that made her go public.

She added: ‘I let people know that mothers who are in interracial relationships and have biracial children can have children of any colour.’

Alex said she wanted people to understand that it was not acceptable to go up to a stranger and question the parentage.

Since the publication of the video, it has gone viral, accumulating nearly 800,000 likes and 4.9 million views.

Alex said she doesn’t want to discourage interactions between people, but believes it’s important to understand what questions to ask, what not to ask, and how to ask them.

She said: ‘My frustration came in because this is a very delicate conversation to have because I don’t want to discourage a sense of community.

“At the same time, you have to understand that just because you see a black mother with a child that you don’t perceive as looking black, that doesn’t mean the child isn’t hers.

‘I just think people should be as inclusive as possible of everyone. There are different ways for people to do different things in every way, every day,’ she said.

‘You can honestly just leave people as they are, you can just go and live your life, without potentially hurting anyone else.’

Since posting the video, she has received several supportive comments about her actions.

One viewer said: ‘As a biracial child and a mother of a biracial child, “yes” to this!’

Another said: ‘I have mixed parents, people asked my mum if she was my babysitter [or] nurse.’