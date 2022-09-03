Black Lives Matter leader is accused of pilfering $10M from the organization

A prominent leader in the Black Lives Matter movement has been accused of stealing more than $10 million from the group in an explosive lawsuit filed by other organizers in the movement.

Shalomyah Bowers, a board member of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), was accused of using the group as a “personal piggy bank” in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit filed by Black Lives Matter Grassroots (BLMGR) offers little detail about the alleged theft of funds, but highlights the growing rifts in the movement that raked in more than $90 million in donations in 2020.

In a long statementThe BLMGFN board furiously denounced the allegations as “harmful, divisive and false” and accused BLMGR leaders of filling their own pockets with “monthly allowances of $10,000” rather than supporting local groups and families.

At a press conference on Thursday, BLMGR leader Melina Abdullah slammed BLMGNF, saying the group had lost touch with the movement’s foundations.

BLMGFN is the national fundraising arm of the movement, distributing money to local groups through BLMGR, which operates as an umbrella group for many departments.

Each side in the dispute accuses the other of damaging the BLM movement and acting as an instrument of white supremacy.

BLMGNF has been under financial scrutiny for some time, and revelations in May revealed that the group had spent $6 million on a Los Angeles mansion and $6.3 million on another 10,000-square-foot property in Toronto.

Concerns over tax issues also led to the resignation of co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who denied any wrongdoing.

Cullors did admit that the group was ill-prepared to deal with the tsunami of donations pouring in as it rose to international prominence following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Bowers, the board member named in the new lawsuit, was brought in by Cullors in 2020 to raise funds and oversee its distribution, and as one of the three board members has held a key oversight role since her resignation last year.

The lawsuit calls Bowers a “rogue administrator, an intermediary turned usurper” whose own consulting firm was paid $2 million by BLMGNF in 2020.

While BLM leaders and movement workers were out on the streets risking their lives, Mr. Bowers in his cozy offices devises a scheme of fraud and misrepresentation to break the implicit contract between donors and BLM,” the lawsuit reads.

“Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been taken away from the people who built it,” she said. “Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is now led by a highly paid consultant who has paid himself more than $2 million in one year.”

BLMGNF fired back, saying Abdullah and BLMGR were “victims of the carceral logic and social violence that fuel the justice system.”

The statement added that “they would rather take the same steps as our white oppressors and use the criminal justice system backed by white supremacy (the same system they say they want to dismantle) to resolve movement disputes.”

In May, BLMGFN filed its first public financial disclosure, a 63-page Form 990 reporting that it had received $90 million in donations in 2020.

It ended its final fiscal year — July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 — with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation had an operating budget of about $4 million, a board member told the AP at the time.

The tax return shows that nearly $6 million was spent on a compound in Los Angeles.

The Studio City property, which includes a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms, pool, soundstage and office space, was intended as a campus for a black artist’s fair and is currently being used for that purpose, the board member said.

It was the first public accounting of the BLM foundation’s finances since its founding in 2017.

As a fledgling nonprofit, it was under the tax sponsorship of an established charity and was not required to disclose its financial records until it became an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in December 2020.