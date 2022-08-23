Black Little League World Series player’s hair is filled with cotton by his teammates

<!–

This is the shocking moment when a black Little League World Series player has cotton in his hair by his teammates.

The child, who has not been named, looks furious in the Red Sox vs. Orioles Little League Classic game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

Other players had previously been seen tearing the stuffing from soft toys and placing them on the boy’s head.

Despite the uproar on social media, officials assured fans there was “no malicious intent” behind the actions.

They said other players got the same treatment, but the cameras happened to catch the black kid who was targeted.

The Little League bosses have since acknowledged that it “could be seen as racially insensitive.”

Officials spoke to the child’s mother and his coaches and said they were confident “there was no malicious intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

“After talking to the team,” officials said, “after viewing photos, several players from the Midwest Region team joined in while enjoying the game.”

“Since only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive.”

Many on social media were outraged at what they had seen, especially since the child at the center of it all was downright humiliated.

Did anyone else just see this in the Little League World Series?! They filled the black boy hair with cotton!!!’ exclaimed Smithy.

“The parents of these children need to have a serious conversation with him. You don’t allow people to treat you like a mascot,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Hey @MLB – you want more black kids in the game but this is what happens when they play America’s pastime,” added another.

“What year is it ffs,” tweeted media personality Brandon Warne, while Trev Vanzant described it as “a specific act of evil.”

“The Iowa team must be suspended for a year,” demanded a supporter of the match.

‘Where’s that young man parents game or no game that’s a no, no. We don’t let anyone touch our bodies from head to toe,” says Patrician McNeal.

One social media user was unimpressed by the fact that the ESPN commentators seemed to dismiss the behavior as kids just having fun.

“Yeah, I saw it when the guy to his right started it and got the whole team involved. That’s traumatic, and the young man looks humiliated.

“The @espn announcer had the audacity to say, ‘Kids are still kids.’ Shameful.’ wrote Maria Rojas.