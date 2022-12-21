Black head coaches in FBS drop slightly heading into 2023

Deion Sanders was the star attraction this year in the class of new black coaches taking over major college programs.

Of course he didn’t have much competition.

Sanders, who left Jackson State for the Pac-12 Conference to Colorado, was one of only three Black Head coaches hired by Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the recently completed cycle for the 2023-24 season.

Barring any additional changes, next season there will be 14 black coaches on 133 FBS teams – about 10.5% of the total number of coaches and down from 15 at the start of this season, even if the FBS division adding two new schools in 2023.

The lack of diversity remains striking in a sport in which more than half of the players identify as black.

Sanders was joined by two other Black Head coaching staff. Purdue selected fellow Big Ten school Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to replace Jeff Brohm. And Kent State paired with Minnesota assistant coach Kenni Burns to lead the program after Sean Lewis left to become Sanders’ offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Also, Zach Arnett appears to be the first Latino to lead a Southeastern Conference program, promoted from Mississippi State defensive coordinator following the death of Mike Leach. And Lance Taylor, who is of Choctaw descent, got the top job at Western Michigan after serving as Louisville’s offensive coordinator.

The remaining 19 vacancies — including Georgia Tech holding on to interim coach Brent Key for the full-time job — were claimed by white candidates.

Sanders posted a 27-6 record and made headlines during his three years at Jackson State, a historically black college in Mississippi. Now “Coach Prime” will take over a Colorado program after a dismal 1-11 season. He said part of the reason he accepted the job at a school where wins were scarce was to open doors for more black coaches.

“It’s about an opportunity,” Sanders said.

The Big Ten has the most diverse lineup among Power Five leagues with four black coaches among 14 member schools: Walters, Mel Tucker of Michigan State, James Franklin of Penn State, and Mike Locksley of Maryland.

The 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference remains at two black coaches with Syracuse’s Dino Babers and Virginia’s Tony Elliott. The only other black coaches at Power Five schools are Sanders and Marcus Freeman of independent Notre Dame.

The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12, both with 14 teams in 2023, have no black coaches.

The numbers are even meager in the Group of Five leagues: The Mid-American Conference, largely in the same Midwestern region as the Big Ten, has three black coaches at its 12 schools: Burns, Thomas Hammock in Northern Illinois, and Maurice Linguist in Buffalo.

Three other conferences each have one black coach: Jay Norvell at Colorado State (Mountain West), Stan Drayton at Temple (American), and Charles Huff at Marshall (Sun Belt).

There are no black coaches in Conference USA or the handful of other non-league schools.

The lack of diversity in the FBS ranks led Locksley to form the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches two years ago. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he said he’s not discouraged by numbers showing little progress and urged more schools to contact his organization in the search for candidates of color, which he expects will eventually pay dividends. will pay out.

Locksley said he is not in favor of offering incentives — such as extra scholarships or larger scale payouts — to schools that hire minority coaches.

“That’s kind of working backwards for me,” he said. “The only reason you do it is to get a reward when it should be part of the hiring process. We want to make it a level playing field, where these schools hire the right guys for the right reasons.”

Sylvester Croom, who became the SEC’s first Blackhead football coach in 2004 when he took over from Mississippi State, denounced the lack of progress. There have been only four other Blackhead coaches in the SEC since Croom led the way, a glaring lack in a region with a large minority population.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has called out his own members for not having a single black coach, even as 10 schools have made coaching changes in the past three seasons (and Auburn twice).

“No, there is absolutely not enough progress,” Croom told the AP. “It’s been almost 20 years now and the fact that we still have to have these conversations is disappointing and frustrating.”

There also seem to be remnants of a discriminatory system that hinders progress in a region where college football is prevalent: segregation prevented major Southern schools from recruiting black players until the 1960s and 1970s.

Virginia, the school where Elliott’s debut season was marred by the tragic deaths of three players, is the only FBS team led by a black coach in the Southeastern United States, Texas and Oklahoma.

Paul Newberry is a national sportswriter for The Associated Press. Reach him at pnewberry(at)ap.org

