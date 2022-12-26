Black Diamond Lake, WA: Grim discovery as police recover body of tourist who went swimming

Police divers were called on Boxing Day and found the man that afternoon.

The 33-year-old man was found by police on Monday afternoon at Black Diamond Lake, about two hours south of Perth, Western Australia.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after his family reported that he had not returned from swimming across the lake and back.

Police say the Taiwanese national, who had lived in Australia for four years, was apparently an average swimmer and showed no signs of distress before disappearing.

‘It’s tragic… it’s a terrible time for this kind of thing. It’s never a good time for that,’ said Acting Sergeant Major Alan Dean.

Police searched for the man from the water’s edge, along with locals in kayaks and paddle boards, to no avail, and police called off the search at 6:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

‘For those [who] offered their help and assistance, we are very grateful,’ said Dean.

‘They made our job so much easier by covering such an area so quickly. The public response was fantastic.’

Police divers were called Monday morning to search for the man, locating his body later that afternoon.

“The family has been notified and a coroner’s report will be prepared,” WA Police said in a statement.

Black Diamond Lake also took the life of a 26-year-old Korean fruit picker, Heonsu Lee, after he suffered a leg cramp and drowned in 2007.

Once a coal mine in the 1940s and 1950s, Black Diamond Lake was created when the mine filled with water after its closure.

The lake became a popular destination for families and social media backgrounds due to high levels of limestone in the water turning it light blue.

More than 5,000 Instagram posts have been tagged #blackdiamondlake, many of which show people swimming in the lake.

The man swam through the decommissioned coal mine that became the backdrop for Instagram, Black Diamond Lake (pictured), south of Perth before disappearing without a fight.

During the warmer months, the calm waters of the lake combined with the high temperatures are considered an ideal environment for the spread of pollutants and harmful organisms.

The local authority Collie Council tests the waters of Black Diamond and other nearby lakes regularly from November to May. The most recent test, on December 15, indicated that naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, was not detected in the lake.

“Even when test results do not show the presence of harmful organisms, the Shire of Collie does not recommend submerging the head under water, as warmer months and increased water temperatures produce a greater risk,” he added. council website warns