Black Cab driver David Jacobs, 61, denies raping city worker in her 20s at her flat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman was raped in her flat by the black taxi driver who took her home after getting drunk with colleagues, a court heard.

David Jacobs, 61, sexually assaulted the City employee in her South London apartment after collecting her from Fleets near St Paul’s Cathedral, the judges heard.

The woman, in her twenties, had drunk ‘an awful lot’ of wine after enjoying free celebratory drinks and decided to go home around 8.30pm on 3 February this year.

In the courtroom, the woman was seen falling backwards in the bar as she retrieved her bag and coat.

Black Cab driver David Jacobs, pictured today outside Inner London Crown Court, is accused of raping a female city worker in his twenties after collecting her from near St Paul’s Cathedral on 3 February.

Jacobs, who denies the charges, is accused of raping the woman in her flat

Amanda Hamilton, prosecutor, said the woman remembers Jacobs asking her to show him her breasts during the journey to which she pressed the record button on her phone.

During the recording, played before the judges of the Inner London Crown Court, Jacobs can be heard saying: ‘You may just let me f*** you’.

The woman claims she woke up the next morning to find herself lying next to a pile of vomit without remembering opening or closing her front door.

She later told police she remembered a man with a hairy body and a big belly who pulled a dress over her head and then had sex with her.

Jacobs, who has worked as a taxi driver for more than 20 years, denies rape, alleging that the woman is “flirtating” and “making sexual advances toward him.”

He claims the woman consented to sex in her flat.

Prosecutor Amanda Hamilton asked Jacobs about his police interrogation in which he was asked by the police officer if he had ever had sex with a passenger before.

Jacobs had replied, ‘Oh mate, I don’t know, a few years ago when I first got the cab and… [a woman] started talking about Fake Taxis (porn site) where the dude picks up women and if they can’t pay cash they have to pay some other way and stuff.

“I didn’t have sex with her, but it was like a meeting, you know what I mean, I’m not proud of it.”

Ms Hamilton asked, “So when the officers asked if you’d ever had sexual relations with a passenger you took in your taxi, you said yes?”

The married father of two replied, “I didn’t understand the question, I thought they meant talking,” Jacobs said, shaking his head.

“I was in a high-pressure situation, I thought they were going to investigate the situation,” Jacobs said.

“So this previous encounter was sexual chat and no sexual touch anyway?” said Mrs Hamilton.

“Absolutely not,” Jacobs replied.

Jacobs, of Barking, Essex, denies rape.

The process continues.