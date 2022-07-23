Black Adam’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer makes him seem like a villain

During the Black Adam panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, star Dwayne Johnson emphasized that while his character has no problem killing or maiming those who get in his way, he’s actually more of an antihero than a real villain. Watching Black AdamBut the film’s latest trailer, and the way the film’s titular character is bashing some of DC’s classic superheroes, it’s hard not to see Teth-Adam as an obvious and present danger.

Black Adam’s the latest trailer once again gives you the briefest glimpse of the past tragedy of Teth-Adam (Johnson) that ultimately leads him to a magically empowered superhuman somewhat similar (at least in power set and costume) to Shazam. Though Adam can’t save his family from a cruel fate in the distant past, in modern times he uses his massive powers to enforce brutal justice by doing things like knocking down fighter jets and attacking slick people riding hoverbikes.

Black Adam will certainly have his reasons for killing all the people he does. But the trailer shows how Black Adam’s actions capture the attention of the world’s heroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), all of whom seem much more excited to to stop him than to try to recruit him into their ranks.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21