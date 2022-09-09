Black Adam trailer #2 offers the best look at Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Fans who tuned in for the debut of NFL’s Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime and NBC got a glimpse of the new trailer for DC’s Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the towering anti-hero, with the latest footage providing the best look yet at another DC hero, Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge.

The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra, and Warner Bros. releases the film on October 21.

The trailer opens with a lifeless body floating in the water, as Johnson’s title character proclaims, “My son sacrificed his life to save me.”

His son is cut down while Adam is forced to watch, tortured by the sight of his dead son.

He has seen him use his superhuman powers to fly through the city and unleash a bolt of lightning from his hand.

“These powers are not a gift, but a curse born of anger,” he says, holding his dead son.

Another shot shows him in his all-black costume, surrounded by armed soldiers, who begin to open fire… to no avail.

He catches one of the bullets between his thumb and forefinger and says in another language, “Your magic is weak” before taking out the soldiers one by one.

Another shot shows Carter Hall, aka Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), without a costume and saying, “This loose cannon needs to be locked before innocent people get hurt.”

A pair of fighter jets flank a flying Adam, with one of the pilots telling him to land, but Adam simply hits his wing, sending him into a downward spiral.

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Carter he’s been sleeping for 5,000 years and asks who’s on his team.

The team is shown heading for a plane, including Albert Rothstein aka Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who calls herself the Justice Society, as they board a powerful plane that takes off from an underground hangar.

The trailer shows the best look at Hawkman’s full costume yet, along with a glimpse of Dr. Fate, as Hawkman says to Adam, “We’re here to negotiate your peaceful surrender.”

Adam is seen tossing a helicopter like it was nothing, along with a glimpse of Maxine Hunkell aka Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), as Adam says, “I’m not peaceful…and I’m not surrendering.”

Hawkman tries to attack Adam, but he is caught and thrown back with ease, saying, “I don’t kneel to anyone.”

We get a glimpse of Sarah Shahi’s Adrianna Tomaz, aka Isis, telling Adam, “You didn’t come here to seek justice. You came for revenge.’

We also get a glimpse of Atom Smasher in his full size, as Adam tells someone, “I never said I was a hero.”

dr. Fate tells Adam he has “two ways” and adds, “You can be the destroyer of this world…or you can be its savior,” as the trailer comes to an explosive end.

Revenge: We get a glimpse of Adrianna Tomaz from Sarah Shahi, aka Isis, telling Adam, “You didn’t come here to seek justice. You came to take revenge’