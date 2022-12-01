Black A Wisconsin cat named “Burnt Toast”, surprises owner by dragging ALLIGATOR HEAD into their Wisconsin house

A cute black kitty in Wisconsin has amazed his owner after proving himself to be the apex predator on the block after dragging an alligator head onto her lawn.

Wendy Wiesehuegel was shocked when her cat ‘Burnt Toast’ brought home the ‘unexpected’ find, which the neighbors first thought was a large fish.

“He was very proud of himself. I bent down and I was like ‘that’s not a Northerner or a fish that’s an alligator’ she shared Fox 6 Milwaukee.

Wiesehuegel said she believes she saw the gator on the lake near her house with her brother-in-law a few days earlier.

“He just laughed it off like, ‘No, it’s not an alligator, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s probably not an alligator,’ and we just dismissed it, and then this came up,” Wiesehuegel said.

Stunned by the scaly surprise, Wiesehuegel called Department of Natural Resources conservation warden Tim Aspenson, who said a wildlife biologist would need to verify the head.

An adorable black kitty in Wisconsin stunned his owner after proving he’s the apex predator around when she dragged an alligator head onto the lawn

Wendy Wiesehuegel (pictured) was shocked when her cat ‘Burnt Toast’ brought home the ‘unexpected’ find, which neighbors first thought was a large fish

Wiesehuegel said Burnt Toast was “very proud of himself” as he dragged the scaly creatures head-first onto the lawn

Aspenson said he believes it belongs to a real alligator, probably three feet long, as opposed to a souvenir head.

He said he suspects the gator could be a pet that either escaped or was released into the wild, but wasn’t sure how it ended up disembodied and in Burnt Toast’s jaws.

Photos of the alligator head show the top of the skull intact with scales and grinning teeth, but when turned upside down the lower jaw is loose and the inside of the skull appears to be missing.

It remains unclear how long this creature has been dead and floating in the Waukesha County waterway, but Aspenson said it was truly a “very rare” find and may not be the last.

Wiesehuegel was excited by the prospect that this could be a first find for the region, but worried about what alligators in the lake could mean for the summer.

“At first I was quite excited because you could never see anything [like this] around here,” she said.

“And then I thought about the seriousness of it and how awful it would be if it was in the lake, and it was summer, and people were swimming. That’s not cool.’

In July, just over an hour north of Waukesha County, an alligator was found near a lake in Fond du Lac County.

The gator found in Long Lake was at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, the director said he believes it was a pet that had escaped its owner.

“We’re going to hold this guy for about a week, then we’re going to try to put him in a sanctuary where he can spend his days outside,” said director John Moyles. Fox 11 News

Stunned by the scaly surprise, Wiesehuegel called the Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, Tim Aspenson, who believes it belongs to a real alligator

The top of the alligator’s skull appeared to be intact with scales and grinning teeth, but when turned upside down the lower jaw detaches and the inside of the skull appears to be missing

It remains unclear how long this creature has been dead and floating in the Waukesha County waterway, but Aspenson said it was truly a “very rare” find and may not be the last.

at the time.

DNR amphibian/reptile biologist Rori Paloski typically only gets a report of an alligator in Wisconsin once a year.

“They’re definitely not naturally occurring, they’re not native to Wisconsin,” Paloski said.

“It will always be captive escape pets or captive pets that end up in lakes.”

Experts say the chances of an alligator surviving a winter in Wisconsin are very unlikely.

“Their thermal tolerance in Arkansas is about the far north they can survive in cold winters,” Paloski said.

Paloski said there are two terms they use for species like the found alligator.

“One is non-native and the other is invasive. For the alligator, I would classify them as non-native, because it’s not a native species to Wisconsin,” he said.

“They don’t belong here, they’re not part of our natural landscape.”

Meanwhile, in September at Kewaskum, reports of an alligator in the local family park, reports were made to the police.

While no gator was found, DNR officials said the gator, if there is one, could be a Black Caiman Alligator.

It was also mentioned that the gator may have been raised domestically and then released by its owner.

Wisconsin has no laws preventing you from keeping exotic animals, but the DNR said these types of alligators are not native here and could pose a threat.

They have reminded people that they should not be released into the wild.