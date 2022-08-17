Blac Chyna steps out in LA after filing to dismiss revenge porn suit against ex Rob Kardashian

<!–

Earlier this month, she filed legal paperwork to end her lengthy lawsuit with ex Rob Kardashian over revenge porn claims.

And on Monday, Blac Chyna, 34, showed off her stunning curves in a sports bra and tight leggings as she stepped outside in Beverly Hills, LA.

The makeup-free reality star looked happier than ever as she strolled by in the dusty pink crop top with a see-through front and matching slim-fitting pants.

Blac Chyna glimpsed her washboard abs in her casual attire, which she paired with crisp white sneakers and a matching handle bag.

Her outing came after she filed legal paperwork earlier this month to end her lengthy lawsuit with ex Rob Kardashian, 35, over revenge porn claims.

The reality star had reached a settlement with Rob over the matter in June, and in early August asked the Los Angeles County court to dismiss the claim of biased revenge porn. People.

The move would end the pending legal issue and ban future claims in connection with the case between the exes, who are parents to daughter Dream Renée, five.

Athleisurewear: The makeup-free reality star sauntered by in the dusty pink crop top with a sheer front and matching slim-fitting pants

The outlet reported in June that Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, and Rob came to an agreement on the case after his legal team rejected a court request to enter into a settlement after they said that ‘Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith.’

Earlier in June, Rob’s legal team told the court in a motion that Chyna had tried to negotiate a deal in which she would drop the case if he helped her with a 2017 lawsuit from her ex Justin C. Jones.

In his case, Justin claimed Chyna and Rob had labeled him as gay and made his contact details public, alleging “deliberately inflicting emotional distress” and “public disclosure of private facts.” TMZ reported.

After Kardashian signed a pact with the Washington DC resident last May, Chyna “changed her mind” and vowed to go through with the revenge porn lawsuit.

Exes: Her outing came after she filed legal paperwork earlier this month to end her lengthy lawsuit with ex Rob Kardashian, 35, over revenge porn claims (Pictured in May 2016)

The case with Rob is one of several legal clashes Chyna has had with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the past five years, as she also sued them for claiming they were negatively impacting her brand and affecting her verbally and physically. abused.

Chyna sued Rob after he posted nude photos of her on Instagram, claiming she was unfaithful to him and using drugs and alcohol.

Chyna said the aforementioned incident, in addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s power with the E! network led them to cancel the Rob & Chyna show, costing her millions in potential revenue.

Last May, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner won a defamation lawsuit as Chyna was denied damages in the case, and her lawyer said they would appeal the decision.

In June, Kardashian-Jenner’s legal team requested Chyna to pay nearly $400,000 in court costs related to the case.