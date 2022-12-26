Blac Chyna stays in a thong with a big red bow on her back for Christmas

Reality star Blac Chyna put a sexy spin on Christmas as she posed for a sultry video in a skimpy white thong with a large red bow on the back between two Christmas nutcrackers.

In pictures, uploaded to her Instagram on Monday, the 34-year-old model (born Angela Renée White) looked sultry over her shoulder as she showed off her toned figure in her festive ensemble.

Kneeling next to a white sleigh and reindeer decoration, the mother-of-two smiled for the camera as she adjusted her top, which was made with nothing but ribbon.

The mother of two, who was engaged to Rob Kardashian in 2016 until they called it quits the following year, also rocked red stilettos and a pink wig.

His extensive collection of tattoos were on display, including a giant phoenix on his back and colorful floral designs on his side.

In November, her ex-fiancé’s famous family celebrated winning their five-year legal battle against her.

Chyna had alleged that the family smeared her and lobbied E! to cancel their Rob & Chyna series, though a jury disagreed, handing the Kardashians a big win.

After years of delays, the trial began in April 2022, but it didn’t last long, as the jury concluded on May 2, 2022, that the Kardashians were not guilty of defaming Chyna, with whom she shares her daughter Dream, of six years. Rob Kardashian.

The jury found that the Kardashians did not defame her and owe her no damages, and Blac Chyna is seeking $100 million in her lawsuit.

She also filed documents in August to end her long legal battle with Rob over revenge porn claims.

The reality star reached a settlement on the issue with Kardashian, 35, in June, to dismiss the claim of biased revenge porn.

The action would end the ongoing legal issue and bar any future claims in connection with the case between the exes.