Blac Chyna shows off what appears to be a scar on her newly shaved head while running errands in LA

Blac Chyna was spotted in Calabasas earlier on Friday when she was running a few errands before the start of the weekend.

The reality star, 34, kept her outfit simple and casual during the day, showing off her freshly shaved head that appeared to have a scar on the back.

The mother of two rose to fame when she starred in Nicki Minaj’s Monster music video in 2010. She also previously dated rapper, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, and shares a child with each.

Grocery shopping: Blac Chyna, 34, was pictured earlier Friday doing errands and stopping at the bank in Calabasas

The socialite opted for comfort when she stopped by a couch, wearing black sweatpants.

She added a black crop top with short sleeves that showed off her tight midriff. Blac Chyna donned a pair of Nike sneakers to move around town with ease.

A patterned sweater was wrapped around the star’s waist in case she got a little colder later in the day.

Earlier on Monday, the businesswoman showed her freshly shaved head to her 16.5 million fans and followers on Instagram.

Potential scar: The reality star and socialite was seen with what appeared to be a scar on the back of her head during her outing

When she got out of a local bank, it turned out that there was a long scar on the back of her head.

Black sunglasses were put on her head in case she needed them as she strolled under the bright California sun.

Instead of carrying a large purse or purse, Blac Chyna was pictured carrying a few necessary items such as her purse, keys, and a bottle of cold water to stay hydrated in hot weather.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The KardashiansKris Jenner discussed the defamation lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna against the Kardashians over claims that her spin-off reality show, Rob & Chyna, had been canceled because Kris allegedly claimed Chyna had “assaulted” Rob.

“Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloe, Kylie and Kim for defamation of character and meddling in the contract,” Kris explained during episode two of the second season. The episode was filmed before the verdict was reached.

‘Confident’: The actress radiated confidence as she showed off her freshly shaved head, writing: ‘a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough’ on Instagram on Monday

Lawsuit: In 2017, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians for libel, but in May of this year, the jury ruled that the Kardashians were not guilty of defaming the star; seen in July in Atlanta

The star added: “As a mother I am very protective of my children, and on top of that it is really exhausting, it is emotionally, spiritually and physically exhausting to go through this.”

Although the lawsuit was filed in 2017, it was finally brought to trial earlier this year in April. In May, the jury concluded that the Kardashians had not committed defamation and that Blac Chyna received no compensation.

She had also filed a revenge porn lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, in 2017 after he shared explicit snaps of her on social media following their split. A settlement was reached earlier this year in June.

Blac Chyna and Rob were previously in a relationship between 2016 and 2017 and share their five-year-old daughter Dream. The socialite also shares nine-year-old son King with Tyga.

Family time: Blac Chyna shared an adorable photo of her daughter Dream, 5, which she shares with Rob Kardashian, who started her first day of kindergarten last August.

New look: Earlier on Monday, the socialite shared a short film of herself with a freshly shaved head to her 16.5 million fans and followers

On Monday, the mother of two uploaded a new reel showing her freshly shaved head.

In the post’s caption, the star wrote: “Anyone can feel confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough.’

While focusing on raising her two children, Blac Chyna also works behind the scenes for her own beauty brand, Lashed Cosmetics, which launched in 2014.

She also starred in BET’s new miniseries called The Black Hamptons, which aired its first episode earlier this month in September.