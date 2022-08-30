Blac Chyna shares first day of school photo of daughter Dream after losing $108M defamation case

<!–

Blac Chyna shared an adorable photo of her daughter Dream, five, on her first day of kindergarten, three months after losing a defamation case to the family of her ex Rob Kardashian.

As she celebrated her little girl’s latest milestone moment on Tuesday, the former reality star snapped a sweet picture of her kindergarten on her first day of school.

“Moment of a proud mother,” the 34-year-old TV personality captioned a slideshow of images of her youngest wearing a school uniform and holding a purple backpack.

In the image, Rob and Chyna’s child gave the camera a beaming smile as they stood at her first door as she prepared to join her classmates.

Within just six hours, the mother of two received over 169,287 on Instagram and comments from her celebrity friends, including Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

‘So precious ❤️,’ the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, commented below the post, while fans of Chyna and the Kardashian gushed about how cute Dream looked.

Chyna’s latest message comes after the Kardashians won a massive victory over Chyna, who received zero damages in her lawsuit against America’s most famous TV family.

The model had accused Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner and their mother, Kris Jenner, of making statements that ruined or defamed her reputation and of conspiring to stop her TV show Rob and Chyna.

In May, the jury reached a verdict that, while it did not fully exonerate the billionaire clan of any wrongdoing, it did not award Chyna any damages at all.

Parents: Rob Kardashian (L) and his ex Chyna share five-year-old Dream; seen in 2016

Disappointing: Chyna’s latest message comes after the Kardashians won a massive win against Chyna, who received zero damages in her lawsuit against America’s most famous TV family; seen in 2016

After about 10 hours of deliberation, the judges found on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues raised in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show.

In addition to Dream, Chyna King shares Cairo Stevenson, nine, with her rapper ex Tyga.

Dream became famous when Chyna was pregnant with her when she dated and got engaged to Rob.

They also incorporated her pregnancy into their show, Rob & Chyna, which only aired for one season.