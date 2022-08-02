Blac Chyna files legal documents to dismiss revenge porn suit against ex Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has filed legal paperwork to end her lengthy lawsuit with ex Rob Kardashian over revenge porn claims.

The 34-year-old reality star had reached a settlement with Kardashian, 35, in June and on Friday filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to dismiss the claim of biased revenge porn. People reported after examining documents in the case.

The move would end the pending legal issue and ban future claims in connection with the case between the exes, who are parents to daughter Dream Renée, five.

The outlet reported in June that Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, and Kardashian reached an agreement on the case after Kardashian’s legal team rejected a court request to enter into a settlement after saying they that ‘Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith.’

Earlier in June, Kardashian’s legal team told the court in a motion that Chyna had tried to negotiate a deal in which she would drop the case if he helped her with a 2017 lawsuit from her ex Justin C. Jones.

Jones, in his case, claimed that Chyna and Kardashian labeled him as gay and publicly released his contact information, alleging “deliberate infliction of emotional distress” and “public disclosure of private facts.” TMZ reported.

After Kardashian signed a pact with the Washington DC resident last May, Chyna “changed her mind” and vowed to go through with the revenge porn lawsuit.

The Kardashian case is one of several legal clashes Chyna has had with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the past five years, as she also sued them for alleging they negatively impacted her brand and her verbal and physical had abused.

Chyna sued Rob Kardashian after he posted nude photos of her on Instagram, alleging she was unfaithful to him and used drugs and alcohol.

Chyna said the aforementioned incident, in addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s power with the E! network led them to cancel the Rob & Chyna show, costing her millions in potential revenue.

Last May, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner won a defamation lawsuit as Chyna was denied damages in the case, and her lawyer said they would appeal the decision.

In June, Kardashian-Jenner’s legal team requested Chyna to pay nearly $400,000 in court costs related to the case.