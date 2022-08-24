Bjork reveals artwork for her new album Fossora and announces her first single Atopos

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bjork cut a typically quirky figure in a dramatic green feathered dress in the artwork for her new album Fossora, which marks the release of her 10th album.

The singer unveiled the cover of her latest album and revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon that the first single will be called Atopos.

The Icelandic recording artist recently announced that she would be continuing her 2017 album Utopia with Fossora, which will be released in the fall.

Album cover: Bjork cut a quintessentially quirky figure in a dramatic green feathered dress in the artwork for her new album Fossora, which marks the release of her 10th album

Bjork shared the artwork on her social media, writing in the caption: ‘I’m so happy to announce to you my new album fossora’

Bjork, signed by One Little Independent Records, described her new cover as a portrait of “a glowing forest spirit, her fingertips merging with the fantastic fungi beneath her hooves,” in a recent Guardian article announcing the news.

Bjork shared the artwork on her social media, writing in the caption: ‘I am so happy to announce to you my new album fossora.

The star also revealed the name of her first single from the record.

New music: The singer unveiled the cover of her latest album and revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon that the first single will be called Atopos

It has been reported that two songs from the upcoming album – Sorrowful Soil and Ancestress – pay tribute to her mother, Hildur, who died in 2018 at the age of 72.

She told the publication: “I guess me and my brother weren’t ready to… we thought she had 10 years to go… So we said ‘come on’ and let her fight and… and it was like she had an inner clock inside her and she was just ready to go.’

Fossora will see Bjork team up with Serpentwithfeet and Gabber Modus Operandi, while also showing contributions from her son Sindri and daughter Doa.

Highlights: Two songs from the upcoming album – Sorrowful Soil and Ancestress – have been reported to pay tribute to her mother, Hildur, who died in 2018 at the age of 72

Björk shares her daughter with ex Matthew Barney, from whom she parted ways in 2013, after 13 years together.

The singer hinted that he ran off with another woman in her 2015 heartbreak album Vulnicura.

After the couple’s divorce, Isadora spent the fall semester in Reykjavik, her mother’s hometown, and attended high school in New York’s Brooklyn Heights in the spring. She also had a personal tutor, who accompanied her in Europe and the US.

In an interview with Pitchfork published in January 2015, Björk said her breakup with Matthew was “the most painful” she’d ever experienced.

She is also the mother of Sindri Eldon Þórsson, 33, from her brief marriage to musician ór Eldon.