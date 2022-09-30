Bizarre story behind Aussie classic Great Southern Land

Great Southern Land is an iconic tune that celebrates Australia.

Released by Icehouse in 1982 and written by their charismatic frontman Iva Davies, the new wave track has become a certified classic over the years.

But Davies, 67, has now revealed that the band’s management were so keen on international success that the songwriter had to pretend the tune wasn’t about Australia at all.

Famous frontman of classic Australian band Icehouse Iva Davies (pictured) has revealed the strange secret behind his iconic hit single Great Southern Land. Davies pictured performing in 2020

“The Australian cultural creep was a thing back then,” Davies said in an interview with The Herald Sun on Friday.

‘My manager wanted Icehouse to be seen as an international band, not an Australian band, and the last thing he wanted me to do was talk about it being a song about Australia.’

The song, which appeared on Icehouse’s second album ‘Primitive Man’ in 1982, features the lyrics: ‘Anyone will tell you it’s a prison island, hidden in the summer for a million years.’

‘It was so clear it was about Australia,’ Davies explains as the song hits its 40th anniversary.

Davies says the band’s management were so keen on international success that the songwriter had to pretend the tune wasn’t about Australia at all

The band’s manager even went so far as to suggest the lyrics were about Antarctica or South America or ‘some imaginary place’, says Davies.

Eventually, the songwriter told his manager that he couldn’t keep lying.

With its hypnotic beat and lyrics celebrating Australia’s rich and varied landscape, Great Southern Land captured listeners’ imaginations and peaked at No. 5 in the charts.

“My manager wanted Icehouse to be seen as an international band, not an Australian band, and the last thing he wanted me to do was talk about it being a song about Australia,” Davies said.

It reached a wider audience when it appeared on the soundtrack to the 1988 Australian box-office classic Young Einstein, which was a huge box office hit.

Elsewhere in the chat, Davies recalls how he wrote the song after being inspired by a flight crossing Australia’s Great Red Centre.

The rocker also claims he was pressured to cut the song because its running time of five minutes and 15 seconds was deemed too long, as most singles were only three minutes at the time.

The song, which appeared on Icehouse’s second album ‘Primitive Man’ in 1982, features the lyrics: ‘Anyone will tell you it’s a prison island, hidden in summer for a million years’

Davies refused and the song was played constantly on the radio as it climbed the charts.

Formed in 1977 as Flowers, Icehouse went on to sell more than three million albums in Australia and nine million internationally. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

The news comes ahead of an Icehouse Great Southern Land tour, which will see the band play in Melbourne on November 19 at the Myer Music Bowl.

Formed in 1977 as Flowers, Icehouse went on to sell more than three million albums in Australia and nine million internationally. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2006

Brisbane follows on November 26 at Riverside.

In Sydney, Icehouse will perform on December 12 at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

Ticket information can be found here.