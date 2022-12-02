Bizarre Schoolies trend emerges with PREACHERS targeting the leavers to try and

High school students are confronted by evangelical ministers who use the annual celebration as an opportunity to convert young people to Christianity.

A group of ‘pastors’ from the Youth For Christ Australia (YFCA) organization have been spotted on the glitter strip carrying signs reading ‘free healing’ and ‘Jesus is king’.

It’s all part of their evangelistic efforts to target teens attending Schoolies, held between November 16 and December 8 on the Gold Coast.

Other preachers were seen giving street sermons to the teens, telling them to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

YFCA claims to ‘save and restore Australia’s lost youth through peer-to-peer evangelism and discipleship’.

This year, the group says it’s focusing on transforming the lives of young men, who they claim are “lost boys,” with help at events like Schoolies.

“Scripture warns that the enemy comes to steal, kill and destroy and that is exactly what is happening to our young men – fear, pornography addiction, suicide and confusion,” the group says on its website.

As teens walked through the glittery strip, one particularly excited preacher yelled that he’s “never had sex” because he wants to “get the Lord’s blessing before I strip naked.”

“When you see me at any time of the day, you will see how happy I am because I know Jesus,” he told the crowd of teenagers.

‘I don’t do drugs, I’ve never had sex, I don’t drink. Jesus is king.

‘I wake up happier every day than the last and you can have that too.

“It’s that simple, just say yes to Jesus and no to everything else.”

The group also claimed to have “healed” several injuries during Schoolies.

But not everyone is impressed with the group’s teaching methods.

President of the NSW Humanist chapter, Murray Love, told Daily Mail Australia: ‘No one should be forced to make important decisions until they are mature enough to do so.’

Andrew Skegg, president of the Atheist Foundation of Australia, added that being “approached” by religious groups can be a confronting experience.

“Any theological framework that encourages the view that you are a ‘worthless sinner desperately in need of redemption from a father figure’ inevitably devalues ​​humanity,” he said.

“Instead of spending their time preaching to others, maybe these street evangelists should spend more time actually helping young people? Fortunately, anyone can do this, as it doesn’t take any belief in the supernatural to accomplish this.

“Many atheists were once religious, myself included, and have broken away from religion for various reasons.

Schoolies are a notorious breeding ground for bad behavior, with this year’s cohort report offering free drugs on the street and at official events (pictured, school dropouts at a Schoolies event)

Some are shocked by the church’s attitude to the LGBTQI+ community, its stance on women’s health care rights, its inherent misogyny and patriarchy, or just the weirdness of it all.

“So we often feel a kind of pity for the devout street preachers who loudly condemn passing pedestrians as ‘sinners’, ‘evil’, ‘evil’, ‘broken’ or ‘distress’. We’re none of those things.’

However, the group’s loyal following applauded them for sharing positive messages during the celebration event.

“Always a pleasure to listen to good preaching spreading God’s word,” one wrote.

“I guarantee you just saved someone’s life by sharing yours,” said another.

“Even if one of those kids goes away, it makes a big difference to think about what you said. Plant those seeds brother,’ another commented.

Schoolies is an end of year party for school leavers celebrating their graduation.

Although the company hosts events in several locations, Surfers Paradise is known as the ultimate party hotspot.

The three-week celebration is a notorious breeding ground for bad behavior, with this year’s cohort report offering rugs on the street and at official events.

Queensland Police said officers on the scene believe around 25,000 people attended Surfers Paradise Schoolies events on the Gold Coast over the first weekend of the celebration, despite only 17,000 official wristbands being collected.

However, Acting Superintendent Rhys Wildman applauded this year’s revelers for their good behavior.

“The school dropouts are actually behaving at the same level or even better than previous Schoolies years,” he said.

“We have not repeated and demonstrated that kind of behavior by the dropouts.

“If you misbehave, you choose a very, very bad time to do it – we have police everywhere.”

Police made 165 arrests during the first week of festivities, but less than a third were school dropouts with oversized ‘tools’ responsible for most of the bad behaviour.

