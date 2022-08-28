Bizarre ram raid attack wrecks patrol station in Caversham in Perth but nothing was stolen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The front wall of a gas station was completely destroyed in a ram raid – but the perpetrators seem to have taken nothing.

The BP gas station in Caversham in northeast Perth was targeted just before 1.30am on Saturday.

Detectives are looking for a white Toyota Hilux that they suspect may have been used in the raid, but said a search of the store revealed nothing had been stolen.

A passer-by noticed early Saturday morning that the glass front doors of the newsagent at the Bennett Street gas station had been smashed and called the police.

The front glass wall of the BP gas station at Caversham in Perth (in the picture intact) was completely destroyed in the ram raid

The car used in the raid had driven away, but police believe a white double cab – possibly a Toyota Hilux – was used to break into the store around 1.25 am.

“Nothing appears to have been stolen from the store at this time,” police said.

A crime scene has been established and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information to assist with the investigation, or dashcam or CCTV of the Caversham area between 1am and 2am on Saturday is requested to contact WA Police.