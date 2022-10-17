Bizarre notices that don't offer information or help will leave you scratching your head

Among the signs, skiers are warned to be careful because ‘trees don’t move’

Images from the US and UK were collected in a fun gallery by Bored Panda

Forget giving directions, these funny signs are there to make you smile

More often than not, the signs you see in everyday life are there to serve a practical purpose, usually to help you with directions or encourage you to buy something.

But from time to time you will come across a sign that is simply there to brighten your day.

In a new online gallery, Bored Panda has rounded up some of the weird and wonderful posts that have been spotted around the UK and US.

From a cheeky ski warning to a humorous TV description, they will do you wonder how they ever got the signage… pun fully intended.

Here, FEMAIL rounds up some of the weirdest signs that will make you do a double take...

Beautiful tree! This cheeky sign was placed on some American slopes as a reminder to skiers to be careful when skiing near trees

Grin and bear it! Meanwhile, another funny sign provides no useful information, but hopefully makes people laugh and share a funny joke

Signed off: while other characters offer a joke or perhaps information, this just sets the reader up for failure

While this British sign makes a very sober and important point, a witty passer-by has added an ironic twist

Screen test! This salesman couldn’t resist making a joke about smart TVs – and those that aren’t smart but have ‘good personalities’

Rock on! The owners of this American park tried to cover themselves from any potential lawsuits with this cheeky sign

Explain it! This quirky sign hammered home some truths and said what many of us were thinking

Sign of the times? This road sign, believed to be in North America, is sure to make motorists look twice

What the hell?! This American fast food restaurant found an inventive way to advertise their affordable chicken strips

Cash in: this store used a cheeky sign to discourage any rude customers and strongly suggests that it pays to be polite

Bad sign: These homeowners hoped this tongue-in-cheek sign would deter someone from breaking into their property