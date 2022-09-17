Bizarre notices and billboards will make you do a double take

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

All it takes is one misspelling or ill-conceived sentence to completely change the meaning of an initially well-intentioned character.

People all over the world are sharing the funniest characters they’ve seen along the way – some of which have completely lost their meaning.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most notable characters, including a hairdresser called Curl Up And Dye and a series of fire doors that prevent people from escaping through.

Here, FEMAIL has selected some of the most hilarious characters to put a smile on your face…

People all over the world are sharing the funniest signs they’ve seen while on the road and Bored Panda has collected some of the most eye-catching – including this hilarious sign that explained the obvious by announcing that the road ‘gets muddy when wet’ ‘

Rule Breakers! Spotted in the US, this sign looks like it expects ducks to read and follow the laws of the park

Turn around! Someone has clearly decided to play a joke on this road sign, but no doubt many motorists were concerned about the threat of zombies blocking their route

Neighbor thank you! Some of the words on this sign were in red and faded in the sun, meaning passersby may have been completely misled by the message

Hungry! This Kent sign was spotted by a tourist in 2019, who conflated the names of two towns named Ham and Sandwich

The ship that never sinks! This street sign, in Rhode Island, USA, proves that friendship really isn’t a one-way street

Yaks! This sign has blown the cover of the undercover police officers and warned people of their presence, which may not have turned out so well

We come in peace! This Texas welcome sign is a bit vague telling visitors they are on Earth, but not much more specific

Run! This shop, in the US, supposedly promotes photo framing – but you may want to enter at your own risk, as the comic selling technique is a bit on the nose

Confused! These doors send mixed messages to members of the public in this gallery with No Entry written on the fire exit doors