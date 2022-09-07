Bizarre moment YouTube star JiDion gets a haircut during Nick Kyrgios’s quarter final at US Open

Tennis officials in New York were not amused, with JiDion booted from the venue

YouTube sensation JiDion has successfully beaten Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios in his quarterfinals at the US Open.

In bizarre scenes, the online identity left tennis fans in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium stunned after getting a haircut early in the second set.

Tournament officials were unimpressed, and JiDion was escorted from center court to Flushing Meadows after his stunt.

It’s also not the first time JiDion and clippers have appeared hand in hand at a sporting event.

Earlier this year, he was trimmed during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

American tennis legend John McEnroe couldn’t believe what he saw as JiDion wore a Louis Vuitton cape before launching from its New York venue.

“It seems like a weird time to do that,” the man they call “Superbrat” said in the commentary.

“Now we’ve seen everything.”

JiDion managed to beat Nick Kyrgios (pictured), but he left fans divided with his latest standout stunt

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg of Racquet Magazine spoke for many when he called JiDion’s behavior “deeply bizarre.”

The YouTube star, who has more than 5.8 million subscribers, is famous for his vlog and joke-like videos.

He started uploading online in 2018 and his popularity is increasing every year due to the extreme nature of the clips.

Last month, he was arrested in France and later confirmed to his followers that police tried to beat him with an “arson charge” for lighting a candle in an iHOP bathroom.

In January, JiDion was indefinitely banned from the popular platform Twitch after launching hate attacks against fellow streamer Pokimane.