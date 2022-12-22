Bizarre moment TikTok star Anna Paul helps DE-SEX a horse alongside her boyfriend Glen Thomson

<!–

TikTok star Anna Paul had her hands full on Thursday when she helped slaughter a stallion while visiting a local horse stable.

While the TikTok star didn’t flinch during the procedure, her boyfriend Glen Thomson passed out and injured his head after feeling faint while helping to keep the horse on his back.

The 21-year-old OnlyFans content creator posted footage of the bizarre incident to her Instagram, which showed the bloodied wound where her partner hit his head.

“Poor Glen passed out watching a stallion being slaughtered,” she captioned the image with a laughing, crying emoji.

Thomson could be seen with a big smile on his face and a massive scrape across his forehead as he sat down and recovered.

Paul then posted a photo from just before his collapse, showing him standing up and looking visibly ill.

She captioned the second image, “Two minutes before it happened. He helped hold the stallion on his back while they did the chopping.

“And I think he looked at it a little too long. The next moment he is also on the ground.’

Paul has 5.8 million followers on TikTok and is one of Australia’s biggest artists on OnlyFans.

She first found fame on TikTok by sharing lip sync videos and vlogs documenting her life.

The influencer then moved on to a lucrative career by posting content on the subscription-based site OnlyFans, where she charges fans a fee in exchange for raunchy, nude photos and sassy comic videos.

The brunette beauty has since become one of OnlyFans’ biggest earners and sits in the top one percent of content creators.

She currently has 765,700 ‘likes’ on OnlyFans and has a reported net worth of AUD$10 million.

Although Paul claims she grew up poor, the online star now leads a lavish lifestyle that many envy.

Her social media pages are filled with footage and images of lavish overseas travel, designer clothes, flashy cars and extravagant dates with her boyfriend Glen Thomson.