Bizarre moment six women in alien-style green jumpsuits batter teenage victims on subway

According to the police, two teenage girls were beaten up and robbed by a gang of women wearing neon green morphsuits in a subway in Manhattan on Sunday.

The 19-year-olds were waiting for the N train in Times Square around 2 a.m. when a group of at least six women in bright green costumes sped down the station’s stairs.

The teenagers backed out and chose to enter a separate train carriage from the group, which was ‘loud and uncomfortable’, according to one of the girls’ mothers.

But the green-clad group poured into the train from every entrance and eventually ‘jumped’ the two young women.

Both teenage girls were swung around, stomped and punched by the green-clad group on a New York City N train Sunday around 8 p.m. 02.00

Bystanders did not try to intervene when the innocent girls were beaten and robbed, rather they recorded the incident

A mother of one of the victims told the New York Daily News that there had been no previous negative interaction between the girls and the group.

“They just jumped.”

‘My daughter’s word was that they rushed them. I asked, ‘Why? Did you say something?’ She said: ‘I wish I did because then there would be a reason for what happened to me,’ she told the broadcast.

The violent and unprovoked altercation, which was posted to Reddit, shows the two teenagers being repeatedly kicked, punched and thrown around the train carriage as bystanders film the incident but fail to intervene or try to help.

‘They videos instead of calling 911. It’s so disturbing to me as my mother that this is the world we live in.’

‘My daughter is literally being beaten while all these bystanders are just standing there. Maybe if someone called 911, the police would have arrived sooner, the mother said.

The crew took credit cards, a phone and a wallet from the girls before leaving the scene.

‘Fortunately my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse. These people belong in cages, she said. “Animals belong behind bars. Make an example of them.’

Both young women were treated at a hospital for their injuries, which included a concussion, bite marks, bruising across one of the girl’s stomach and legs and bruising to her face.

The group members escaped on Sunday morning, but police say they have identified some of the perpetrators’ social media pages

According to the mothers of the two teenagers, the incident was completely unprovoked. The two victims were on their way home from celebrating one of their 19th birthdays in the city

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has not acted to stop New York’s reformed bail laws, which many argue create a revolving door for big-city criminals

The girls reportedly moved away from the goblin-green gang when they saw them on the subway platform, but the group poured into several subway entrances

One of the victims was home over the weekend from Florida, where she attends college, to celebrate her birthday.

“Because of the head trauma, I couldn’t put her on a flight until I knew there was no bleeding on the brain or concussion,” the mother said.

‘This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s disgusting,” she said New York Post.

Police continue to search for the attackers, most of whom wore full green masks over their faces. Detectives informed the mothers that they have seen the social media pages of the ruthless attackers.

The mother added that New York state’s relaxed bail laws put everyday citizens at risk.

She said she had a message for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and city and state lawmakers who are ‘making these ridiculous laws and letting people walk the streets with nothing but a slap on the wrist.’

‘Watch the videos of these two girls being beaten by a gang of grown women and imagine it was your daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother or friend. Put yourself in that situation.

‘What happened to the New York City we all loved? Start fixing it now!’ she said.

Hochul faces his first election to retain his seat at the helm of the New York political system in November. She replaced disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he resigned following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment in his office.

One of the most important principles in the November election in New York is crime.

This latest metro incident comes as crime in the city has increased by over 33 percent since last year.

Transit-related crimes in NYC are up 43% in the last year under the watchful eyes of Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul

The increase is the driving force behind a more than 37 percent increase in the number of robberies and a 32.4 percent increase in burglaries.

Crimes have also increased by 16.6 percent compared to last year, while serious thefts have increased by as much as 43 percent.

But Mayor Eric Adams (D) fled the crumbling city in late September to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, which he refers to as New York’s “sixth borough.”

Transit-related crimes are up 43 percent in the past 12 months, in addition to a 16 percent increase in felony charges, according to police records.

There were 1,165 reported crimes in the city’s transit system for the period last year, compared to 1,670 this year.