Bizarre moment Nevada man takes his pet CAMEL Las Vegas In-N-Out restaurant

Fergie also craves burritos, bagels and a good burger and has visited Chipotle, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Wendy’s

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Nevada man and his pet camel named Fergie patiently waited in line at the drive-thru at the In-N-Out restaurant in Las Vegas to order a box of extra-large fries.

The bizarre, yet hilarious scene took place on October 4 at the popular fast food chain.

Brandon Nobles, the camel’s handler, and Fergie are seen queuing behind a few cars, calmly waiting their turn to order.

Fergie, a dromedary camel, was apparently craving some French fries and the Nobles were happy to indulge her.

“She loves french fries!” he said as he is seen in the video placing one French fry at a time into Fergie’s mouth as the crowd gushed.

Fergie, who is only 12 years old, appeared to be acting like your typical teenager (and very well behaved) enjoying her fast food treats.

Fergie, a dromedary camel, apparently wanted some fries and Brandon Nobles, her handler was happy to indulge her. In the picture here, they are standing in front of the window at In-N-Out ready to place their order

Fergie is patiently waiting in line at the In-N-Out drive-thru restaurant in Las Vegas ready to order a box of extra-large fries. The bizarre, yet hilarious scene took place on October 4 at the popular fast food chain

“She loves french fries!” he said as he is seen in the video placing one French fry at a time into Fergie’s mouth as the crowd gushed

Nobles seemed unfazed by all the people around him who were in awe of his docile nature and Fergie didn’t seem to mind all the attention she was attracting.

While some admired the lovely Fergie from afar, others wanted to know why she wasn’t on a farm or in a zoo

Nobles said Fergie had been living in Colorado before moving to his Nevada farm earlier this year.

“She just didn’t quite come to terms with where she was, so she needed a home,” Nobles said. Fox News reported.

He also explained that camels like Fergie can live up to 65 years old.

The adorable video, captured by a patron, captures Nobles slowly walking Fergie up to the window as In-N-Out employees squealed with delight.

Some of the workers took out their cell phones as Fergie, who didn’t seem the least bit hungry, is seen leaning into the window smiling.

“Awww, he’s so cute,” one person said.

Nobles said that camels can live up to 65 years old.

French fries aren’t the only treat Fergie craves. She also enjoys burritos, bagels and a good burger, according to Noble’s Instagram, where Fergie is seen at Chipotle, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Wendy’s.

Fergie’s tours can be seen on the Instagram account @jeffrys_farm, or on the hashtag FergieTheCamel.

Brandon Nobles, is Fergie’s handler. Nobles said Fergie has been living in Colorado before being moved to his farm in Nevada

Fergie poses outside the popular Mexican restaurant chain, Chipotle