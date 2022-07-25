Bizarre moment footy fan brings CAT to Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Demons match at Marvel Stadium

Footy fans are amazed and delighted by a spectator who took their cat to Saturday night’s AFL Grand Final between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne Demons at Marvel Stadium.

The well-behaved Burmese was photographed in the stands during the Dogs’ thrilling win, and quickly went viral when the photos shocked supporters.

As the owner watched the action, the cat – who appeared to have been cradled on the ground in a carriage – was dozed off staring at other spectators or watching anything other than the action on the field.

What are you looking at? Despite the exciting action on the field, the cat was not interested in the game at all, as the owner kept him on a leash so that he could not enter the field

The moggy fell asleep at one point, causing a fan to joke: ‘Must have been a Dees supporter’ when Melbourne crashed with a shock loss

And to make sure the moggy didn’t make a pitch invasion, the owner kept him on a leash – matching the vest he was wearing to keep warm as he watched the Bulldogs pull back Melbourne’s lead and take the 10 -point winners run out with an exciting late charge.

Fans and pundits had a field day with the images as they started to spread like wildfire on social media.

“I thought I’d seen everything on the footy…until last night!” wrote Tim Guille.

“I was in the same row as the cat. Never seen before… My son wants to take our rabbit to the Freo competition,” Jay Crisp tweeted.

The cat had its own private box at one stage of the match – and didn’t look happy with it

Another fan joked that Geelong Cats coach Chris Scott ‘will take next week’s opponents to the next level’

“I don’t think he was cheering for the dogs!” said Clare Pettit.

“(Geelong Cats coach) Chris Scott is taking spying on next week’s opponents to the next level,” wrote another fan.

“It must have been a Dees follower,” joked Nic Jones, accompanied by a photo of the cat sleeping on its owner’s shoulder.

It would have been the only spectator to take a nap during the big final rematch when the Dogs took a win that their coach Luke Beveridge described as the club’s best of recent times.

The win – which brought the team back to the top eight – saw former No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan score five goals, including the crucial match sealer.

Beveridge’s team was behind for most of the game, only taking the lead with four minutes remaining.