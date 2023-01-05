Bizarre dinosaur-bird hybrid hovered over China 120 million years ago

However, a body print reveals that it had a body more in common with modern birds

The bizarre dinosaur-bird hybrid had a head like Tyrannosaurus Rex, experts say

A bizarre dinosaur-bird hybrid with a head like Tyrannosaurus Rex hovered over China 120 million years ago, fossil analysis shows.

While the creature’s head was dinosaur-like, paleontologists said its body more closely resembled that of today’s birds.

They discovered the body-imprint fossil, called Cratonavis zhui, during excavations in northern China, a region where feathered dinosaur and early bird impressions have also been unearthed.

The unusual discovery is important because it could help provide insight into how modern birds evolved.

It was found in sedimentary rocks formed about 120 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period.

Experts led by paleontologist Zhou Zhonghe, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, performed CT scans of the creature’s skull impression and found that its shape was almost similar to that of dinosaurs like T.Rex, rather than bird-like.

They believe that in the bird branches of the dinosaur family tree, Cratonavis sits between the reptilian Archeopteryx and the Ornithothoraces, which had already evolved many of the features of modern birds.

“The primitive cranial features speak to the fact that most Cretaceous birds, such as Cratonavis, could not move their upper beak independently of the braincase and lower jaw, a functional innovation widespread among living birds that contributes to their enormous ecological diversity,” said fellow paleontologist Zhiheng Li.

Previous studies have found similar creatures that are half-dinosaur, half-bird, but what hasn’t been established is the order in which evolutionary changes in form, function and environment began to happen to lead to the modern birds we see today.

The Chinese researchers also found that Cratonavis had a surprisingly long scapula and first metatarsal bone, both of which are rarely seen in the fossils of other dino ancestors of birds.

In terms of the metatarsal, this decrease in size as birds evolved is now completely absent, whereas an elongated scapula has previously been observed in Cretaceous birds such as Yixianornis and Apsaravis.

Experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences performed CT scans of the creature’s skull impression and found that its shape was almost the same as that of dinosaurs like T.Rex, rather than bird-like. Pictured is an artist’s impression of the creature

It is an important discovery in Cratonavis because it suggests that the species may have contributed to a biological experiment in flight behavior.

Although Cratonavis could not fly, it points to the gradual evolution from more of a land-based dinosaur to a bird capable of taking to the air.

It also supports previous research on the importance of evolutionary mosaicism in early bird diversification.

This is a scientific theory that traits can evolve independently and at different rates.

One of the lead authors, paleontologist Min Wang, said: ‘The elongated scapula could increase the mechanical advantage of muscles for retraction/rotation of the humerus, compensating for the overall underdeveloped flight apparatus in this early bird, and these differences represent morphological experiments in flighty birds. behavior early in bird dispersal.’

The research has been published in the journal Natural Ecology & Evolution.

