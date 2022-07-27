Bizarre designs that will baffle you, including a leaning Tower of Pisa embedding in a storefront

Architectures like to take risks, but these bizarre design decisions prove that those risks aren’t always worth it.

Social media users from around the world captured the strangest buildings they’ve seen and submitted them to the C****y Cheapo Architecture Twitter account. The best examples were collected in a gallery by Bored Panda.

One of the biggest faux pas styles is a Nigerian house with very oddly placed pillars.

Meanwhile, a Sydney mansion worth more than $2 million has an unusual feature: the exterior is painted entirely in fuchsia.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most mind-boggling design flaws…

Stand out from the crowd: This novelty shop in Lahijan, Iran has really committed to its crazy theme, integrating a full Leaning Tower of Pisa into its shop window

Locked up: Many people want a hotel to feel like a home away from home, a place to relax and enjoy a bit of luxury. This hotel in London, which has been compared to a prison, does not fit in there

Barbie’s dream house! This Sydney mansion, valued at over $2 million, has divided opinions online. While some find the fuchsia somewhat bright, others appreciate it being slightly different from your average dull house color

Defying Gravity: Nothing gives a home such an elegant, classic, luxurious look as old style pillars. Except in this Nigerian house. Not only are they an eyesore, they are not even properly centered

Your own private kingdom: This Turkish estate has a unique design concept: hundreds of ‘castle’ style buildings, built too close together, as far as the eye can see

CGI: Some have commented that this building, on Yerba Buena Island, San Francisco, bears an almost uncanny resemblance to something you might design while playing The Simms

Memorable for all the wrong reasons: This Nigerian home is definitely making a statement, though, as some social media commentators have pointed out, they’re not quite sure what that statement is…

Hear, hear! The Grandville Castle apartment complex in Grandville, Michigan is inspired by Neuschwanstein Castle, a 19th-century German palace

Beam me up, Scotty! This California family home is another that has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some saying they are “confused” by its intricate design, but others relishing the futuristic look.

Stopped in Their Tracks: One Twitter User Didn’t Understand Why So Many Materials Were Used Building This Chicago Block

Mixing materials: Can’t decide between corrugated iron, gray brick, paintwork or stone? Why not follow this home designer’s lead and just combine them all?

More IS more! The person behind this unusual design decided to add a mismatched roof to the top of the building