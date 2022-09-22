Bizarre conspiracy theory that King Charles III’s security have FAKE HANDS goes viral on TikTok

A bizarre conspiracy theory has spread on TikTok that King Charles III’s security has fake hands after a video clip showed a team member holding his arms perfectly still.

The new monarch, 73, took part in a walk outside Cardiff Castle last week, where social media users noticed that a member of his team appeared to be holding his hands in a very specific position.

And one TikTok user shared the clip online, bizarrely suggesting it was proof the man must have fake hands.

Millions have watched the clips on the social media platform with comments focusing on the man’s ‘strange’ hand movements and differences across grips.

Meanwhile, another TikTok by user @jase_the_ace puts forward the peculiar theory using some footage of Britain’s new monarch outside Buckingham Palace. The viral clip has more than 27.2 million views.

However, security expert Will Geddes rejected the claims and tells Subway: ‘They’re definitely not fake hands: ‘I can understand why some people might think they were because of what looks like an incredibly tight grip, but they’re definitely not.’

The video first shows a man to the left of King Charles III – Major Johnny Thompson, the royal equerry – holding his hands together, one splayed over the other; the audio clip says this appears to be ‘alive’.

It then introduces a man who walks into the frame, accusing one of his arms of looking ‘fake’ because while one hand is slightly open, the other is clenched into a fist.

The video also pointed to another man – believed to be a security guard – whose suit has a dent in the jacket.

Another clip by @kevhead22, from Cardiff Castle, showed a man who appeared to be part of the King’s entourage, whose hands remained in the same static position – elbows bent and one hand placed over the other – as the monarch saluted on people outside the palace.

Many of those on TikTok were stunned by the claims, with some saying other commenters had “too much time on their hands”

The TikTok – which has 4.8 million views – was captioned: ‘What’s going on with the bodyguard’s hands?’

And while some seemed convinced by the claims, others were quick to point out how ridiculous they were.

One user said: “Some people have way too much time on their hands.”

“Looking at this way too much,” wrote another.

A third jokingly wrote: ‘Boys are just blessed.’

Another said: ‘Why would they go through all this effort to hide them with their hand on the gun when they can just have their hand on it without hiding it?’

But others put forward possible explanations with one writing: ‘The way he has his hands, if he has to react quickly, they also communicate a lot with hand signals, so they hold their hands like that so they don’t accidentally make a hand gesture like the others would take as a signal.’

Another added that this potentially allows for the ‘fastest way’ to seize a weapon with ‘being alarming to the public’.

Others also said that this may simply be a case of “different hand signals for different indicators” to allow for “silent communication between the group”.

As King Charles ascends the throne, plans begin to emerge showing a somewhat reformed monarchy in Britain.

The king is expected to opt for a scaled-down coronation ceremony amid a cost-of-living crisis that has hit many families hard.

The new Prince of Wales is also expected to have a smaller investiture ceremony to formalize his new role.