BIZARRE Chicago home with turrets and towers STUCK onto its exterior hits the market for $700K  

A home straight out of a storybook has hit the market and sent social media users in a spin after it was revealed that the home is tucked away in suburban Chicago in a row of run-of-the-mill houses and has a less-than-extraordinary interior.

The unique house sticks out like a sore thumb and recently hit the market for a whopping $699,999.

From the outside, the house has a picturesque facade, complete with fairytale turrets.

However, the inside of the house, which spans over 1,800 square feet, doesn’t seem to match the royal exterior.

A property straight out of a storybook has been marketed in Chicago for $699,999 and has a picturesque facade complete with fairytale turrets

The house is tucked in a suburb of Chicago in a row of average houses and has a less than extraordinary interior

While the outside of the house has a picturesque facade, the inside left social media users in a spin after photos revealed it was just average

The house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, all spread over three full floors

‘Honey stop the car!! Presentation of the one and only Bridgeport Castle!’ the Zillow list says.

Inside the house there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms, all spread over three full floors.

The single-family home comes complete with a formal dining room, coffered ceilings, patio and balcony, loft-style recreation room, laundry room, and bar terrace.

And while the outside is fit for a king, the inside of the unique home doesn’t offer the same experience with its average bedrooms and drab furnishings.

The main level offers a living room ‘with a fireplace’, a formal dining room and a kitchen with granite counter tops.

The first level also provides external access to the second floor balcony and features one of the five bedrooms and a full bath.

The second level features a “loft style recreation room,” two bedrooms, and another full bath.

There’s also a faux balcony on the second floor, which seems like the perfect place for a princess to gaze at the stars or wait for her prince.

The inside of the house that spans over 1,800 square feet doesn’t seem to match the royal exterior

On the third level of the unusual house there is a makeshift gym and bar, which looks like it sits in the middle of a family room

Guests can also access the ‘breathtaking terrace’ from the third level, which has a gazebo for ‘your perfect oasis’

The second level features a ‘loft style recreation room’, two bedrooms and another full bath

The third and final level of the unusual home features a large family room, listed as “perfect for entertaining,” a laundry room, two additional bathrooms, one full bath, and a makeshift gym/bar that looks like it’s in the middle. of a family room.

Guests can also access the ‘breathtaking terrace’ from the third level, which has a gazebo for ‘your perfect oasis’.

And while the inside is quite unassuming, the house has a story full of love and tragedy.

The house was built in 1890 but didn’t get its storybook facade until 2012 when the 46-year-old wife of owner Alex Rico died of cancer.

When Alex Rico’s wife, Gisela, died she left him alone to raise their son and daughter alone and the devastating loss of the queen of the family was what prompted Alex to transform his suburban home into a castle. that was fit for a queen.

“I’ve told my kids I want to do something so I can remember your mother. Not in the cemetery. This is something I see every day,” Alex told a local newspaper.

After his wife died tragically, Alex decided that she would be the “queen” of his heart for the rest of his life, so he turned his house into a castle.

And while the outside is fit for a king, the inside of the unique home doesn’t offer the same experience with its average bedrooms and bland furnishings.

The house was built in 1890, but didn’t get its storybook facade until 2012 when the 46-year-old wife of owner Alex Rico died of cancer.

It took nearly three years to transform the once ordinary-looking house into the castle it is today, but when they were done, Alex knew it was the perfect way to honor his wife Gisela.

The beautiful story of the house didn’t stop fans flocking to the popular Facebook real estate page Zillow Gone Wild to share their thoughts on the house fit for a queen from the outside.

After enlisting the help of a friend who was also a construction worker, they set to work in honor of his late wife.

It took nearly three years to transform the once ordinary-looking house into the castle it is today, but when they were done, Alex knew it was the perfect way to honor Gisela.

He even engraved his wife’s name on the right facade and the phrase ‘in God we trust’.

While the beautiful story of the house didn’t stop fans flocking to the popular Facebook real estate page Zillow Gone Wild to give their opinion of the house fit for a queen from the outside.

‘Castle? It’s a simple house with party hats and the most boring furniture ever,” says one user.

Another user said: ‘It looks remarkably normal inside. I mean, where’s the dungeon? I’m disappointed in the lack of a dungeon.”

‘That’s why HOAs are important!’ commented another person.

Another user added: ‘Disappointed to see it looks regular inside.’