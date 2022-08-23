Bizarre Canadian dance troupe bewilders audiences by pretending to be SHEEP for half an hour 

<!–

A bizarre spectacle greeted the people of Shawinigan, Quebec over the weekend.

A shepherd could be seen leading a herd of creatures with peasant bells swinging around their necks, filling the air with the sound of bahaa and munching on greens when they arrived at their loft.

But it wasn’t a flock of sheep that had come to graze the streets of Quebec, but a group from Toronto performing a compelling art project called ‘Les Moutons’.

In the performance, actors dressed as sheep are led through the city by their shepherd, who takes them to a pen before ‘shearing’ them.

There he could feed the “mutton salad” which they eagerly chew and gobble up the vegetables from the hands of the public.

He also ‘milks’ the sheep — through a mechanism that remains secret from the public.

The group says its aim is to take the public through a ‘surreal overview of sheep behavior’

“We’re doing half an hour in the lives of sheep, without comment,” said the company’s artistic director and co-founder David Danzon, who formed the dance group Corpus in 1997 with artistic partner Sylvie Bouchard.

‘Les Moutons’ has no particular ethos on its website, focusing only on the performance for artistic purposes.

It certainly does, with the group finding audiences all over the world to watch the odd performances.

Passers-by were picked up saying that children will watch the group for hours.

On some occasions, a ‘wolf’ – scaring the sheep – appears and hunts one of them before the shepherd chases him away.

The sheep can be seen trembling after their contact with death.

“I was immediately drawn to its humor and absurdity,” says actor and dancer Jolyane Langlois, who acts as one of the sheep.

Other actors said they were interested in the ‘sheep technique’ and the performative side of the dance.

The group holds auditions for each show, looking for actors with a dance background before they can join the herd.

‘Les Moutons’ have performed hundreds of times in more than 30 countries, including India, China, Israel and the Arctic Circle.

The performance was nominated in 2003 for the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Choreography.

The ‘sheep’ digitally recorded their performance with this time the farmer chasing the wolf via a Zoom link

Zoom out, the group plans to perform live in Germany, USA and Japan for the rest of 2022

When the pandemic hit, the sheep artists were not deterred. They took their performance digitally – this time featuring the farmer chasing the wolf via a Zoom link.

The group has expanded to include a more diverse range of shows, with a new performance premiering on Edinburgh Fringe called ‘La Bulle’ this year.

Many of the cast are from abroad and come to Canada from countries like Germany.

The group is planning performing in Germany, the US and Japan for the remainder of 2022.