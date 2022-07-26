Bitter Chelsea ‘BLOCK Barcelona’s double move for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta’

Chelsea ‘has moved to block Marcos Alonso’s transfer to Barcelona’ after Catalan club Jules Kunde snatched from under their noses.

The Blues are also reluctant to allow fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta to finalize his move to Camp Nou in what is becoming an increasingly tricky and complicated series of negotiations.

It comes after Barcelona won Sevilla defender Koude for £55million, even after Chelsea saw their offer accepted.

Andreas Christensen already made the move from Chelsea to Barcelona this summer, but there are now doubts whether fellow defenders Alonso and Azpilicueta will follow.

Spanish newspaper Diario Sports report that tensions between the two clubs have increased following the Koude deal.

Chelsea believed they had secured the France international after Sevilla agreed to their £55million offer, but Barcelona made an attempt to overwhelm them at the 11th hour.

Barca had made a similar move to hijack Chelsea’s move earlier this summer to take over Raphinha from Leeds United.

Chelsea came close to signing Kunde, 23, last summer and earlier in this window there was a strong belief in Spain that a move to Stamford Bridge was inevitable once the takeover by Todd Boehly was completed.

However, the player’s preference is for Barcelona and the club even briefly had his shirt name available for purchase on their online store. It was quickly removed.

But Chelsea have reacted furiously and are reportedly willing to block Alonso and Azpilicueta’s exits to the Camp Nou.