Home Money Bitcoin is approaching $100,000 and the cryptocurrency is up 45% since Trump’s election victory
Money

Bitcoin is approaching $100,000 and the cryptocurrency is up 45% since Trump’s election victory

written by Elijah 0 comments
Cryptocurrency rally: the price of a single bitcoin has reached a new record of $98,367

By DAILY MAIL CITY & FINANCE REPORTER

Updated:

Cryptocurrency rally: the price of a single bitcoin has reached a new record of $98,367

Bitcoin has inched closer to $100,000 (£79,360).

Amid frenzied trading yesterday, a single bitcoin hit a new record above $99,000, bringing gains since Donald Trump won the US presidential election to 45 percent.

Bitcoin has been one of the big winners following its victory amid hopes that it will usher in cryptocurrency-friendly policies.

He has promised to make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet.”

Matt Britzman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Just a few months ago, $100,000 seemed like a distant dream, but now it seems almost inevitable as optimism grows.

“Trump’s long-awaited return to the White House is fueling hopes for a more crypto-friendly federal stance.”

Analysts at Standard Chartered believe bitcoin could hit $200,000 (£158,710) next year.

DIY INVESTMENT PLATFORMS

Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios

AJ Bell

Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios

AJ Bell

Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios

Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas

Hargreaves Lansdown

Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas

Hargreaves Lansdown

Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas

Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month

interactive inverter

Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month

interactive inverter

Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month

Get £200 back in trading fees

sax

Get £200 back in trading fees

sax

Get £200 back in trading fees

Free trading and no account commission

Trade 212

Free trading and no account commission

Trade 212

Free trading and no account commission

Affiliate links: If you purchase a This is Money product you may earn a commission. These offers are chosen by our editorial team as we think they are worth highlighting. This does not affect our editorial independence.

Compare the best investment account for you

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

More companies will go bankrupt after budget tax increases

ITV shares in demand amid takeover talks

Stock exchange chief warns companies considering move to New York

RUTH SUNDERLAND: Chancellor in business rate betrayal

How much more will homeowners have to pay under Rachel Reeves’ new...

Drivers are fueling an epidemic of blinding incidents on British roads by...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com