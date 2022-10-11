Bishopsgate stabbings: Suspect charged after knife attack in London

Advertisement

A 25-year-old man has been charged after three people were hospitalized last week in an attempted robbery and knife attack in Bishopsgate.

Louis Parkinson, of Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, has been charged with conspiracy to commit theft, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

He will appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

City of London police added that detectives are looking for a second suspect and their investigation is continuing.

Brave passers-by intervened when thieves allegedly trying to steal a City employee’s mobile phone were struck in busy central London last Thursday morning.

Ambulance staff treated two people injured in Thursday’s failed robbery attempt

Three people were treated for stab wounds, but none suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, which sparked a massive emergency response just meters away from Liverpool Street Station last Thursday morning.

Three ‘have-a-go’ heroes were treated for stab wounds, but none suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, which led to a massive emergency response just yards away from Liverpool Street Station.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of two or three masked knives attacking a pedestrian around 9:45 a.m.

The City of London police said at the time: ‘We are aware of an incident this morning at Bishopsgate.

“Our agents are on the scene and London Ambulance is on hand. There is currently a cordon.’

They later added: ‘We received reports of three stabbings and one person was pushed to the ground at Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

‘Three victims have been taken to a nearby hospital by the London Ambulance Service for treatment; they have no life-threatening injuries.

Blood was seen on the pavement on Bishopsgate after a brutal attack on the streets of London last Thursday

Stopping phone thefts and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for the City of London Police.

“Phone thefts have fallen through targeted efforts, including teaming up with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service last week to make several arrests.”

According to data from the Metropolitan Police, the number of cell phone thefts has increased by almost 62 percent in the past 12 months.

More than 9,000 telephone robberies have been reported to police in London in the last 12 months. This is in addition to 37,150 thefts.

This data excludes the City of London.