Birthplace of St. Peter FOUND: Mosaic suggests he was born in biblical city of Bethsaida

Hidden inscriptions on a mosaic found in what is called the “Church of the Apostles” would provide solid evidence that what is now el-Araj in northern Israel is the lost biblical city of Bethsaida where Peter the Apostle was born.

The dedication is written in ancient Greek and is a prayer of intercession to “the leader and commander of the heavenly apostles” and because Peter was the first follower of Jesus, he is known as the leader of the group.

The mosaic was first discovered in 2021 when archaeologists excavated the Byzantine-era church, but it was shielded by layers of silt that took some time to gently remove.

Not only is the discovery remarkable, but it could put a lengthy argument to rest as to whether Peter was born in Bethsaida and Capernaum—both of which are mentioned in the Bible as his potential birthplace.

The inscription is part of a larger mosaic floor in the church’s diacony (sacristy) which is partly decorated with floral motifs and framed by a round medallion of two lines of black tesserae.

Archaeologists have long debated the location of St. Peter’s birthplace as it is split between Bethsaida and Capernaum, which is also on the northern shore of the Sea of ​​Galilee, but on the western side – Bethsaida to the east.

This is because the Bible is inconsistent when it comes to where Peter and Andrew lived.

The Bible says in John 1:44: “Philip, like Andrew and Peter, came from the city of Bethsaida.”

Christians recognize Saint Peter, originally a fisherman, as one of the first followers of Jesus and the leader of the early Church after the Ascension. He was born Simon Peter and grew up as a fisherman until he met Jesus, for whom he left his home to follow

However, the holy book states that Jesus first met Peter and Andrew in Capernaum (shown in Matthew 4:13) and this suggests that the brothers lived there.

Steven Notley, an archaeologist at Nyack College in New York, said in a statement: “This discovery is our strongest indication that Peter had a special connection to the basilica, and it was probably dedicated to him.

“Since the Byzantine Christian tradition systematically identified Peter’s home at Bethsaida, and not at Capernaum as is commonly thought today, it seems likely that the basilica commemorates his home.”

The ruins of the church also fit the story of Saint Willibald, a native of England and the Bavarian bishop of Eichstätt, who visited the area around 725 AD on a pilgrimage and said that a church in Bethsaida had been built on the site of Peter and Andrew’s house.

He reported: “And from there they went to Bethsaida, the residence of Peter and Andrew, where now a church stands on the site of their house.”

According to Willibald, Bethsaida is located between the biblical sites of Capernaum and Kursi.

Mordechai Aviam, chief archaeologists for the excavation, said in a statement: “One of the purposes of this excavation was to verify that we have a 1st-century layer at the site, which will allow us to propose a better candidate for identification. from the biblical Bethsaida. Not only did we find important remains from this period, but we also found this important church and the monastery surrounding it.

The church is believed to have been destroyed by an earthquake in AD 749 and mysteriously “buried” by the seismic event, Haaretz reports.

And from then on, the Church of the Apostles was lost and finally forgotten.

However, Notley and Aviam believe the mosaic floor could be the evidence they need to convince the world that the Byzantine structure is indeed what Saint Willibald mentioned.

Peter is known for cutting off the ear of a Roman soldier who tried to arrest Jesus on the orders of Pontius Pilate

Pilate was the fifth governor of the Roman province of Judea, serving from AD 26 to about AD 37.

Although Peter was the first apostle, Luke 22:54-62 tells the story of how he denied knowing Jesus after the crucifixion—and he did so three times.

Peter is believed to have died a martyr for his faith. Although his death is not recorded in the scriptures, numerous writers of the time (or shortly afterwards) described his death as taking place in Rome during the reign of Emperor Nero in 64 CE. According to tradition, Saint Peter was crucified upside down because he felt unworthy to die in the same way as Jesus Christ.