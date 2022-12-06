Birth control made with compounds from LOBSTERS blocks 98% of sperm

The new contraceptive is a gel that swaps hormones for small, fibrous compounds called chitosans

A new non-hormonal contraceptive promises to prevent 98 percent of the nearly 100 million sperm released during ejaculation from reaching the cervix – and the main component comes from lobsters.

Scientists at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute have developed a vaginal gel using small, fibrous compounds called chitosans, which are found in the exoskeletons of marine animals as well as shrimp and crabs.

Once applied, the gel, which lasts for several hours, strengthens the cervical mucus barrier to prevent pregnancy without the side effects caused by traditional birth control options that are 91 to 99 percent effective.

Unlike current contraceptives, the team said their innovation does not cause the unwanted side effects that sometimes deter women from using such treatments.

Thomas Crouzier, a biomaterials engineer at Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology and co-author of the new study, said in a pronunciation: “Vaginal gels like these can be applied in seconds.

“We imagine that a product like this should be usable from a few seconds to a few hours before intercourse. The effect can last for hours, but wears off over time as the mucus barrier is naturally replaced.”

While testing was done only with sheep, chitosan was shown to have a similar effect in lab tests with human cervical mucus and semen, the team explained.

Hormonal contraceptives, including implants, pills, injections, skin patches, and vaginal rings, are made up of estrogen and progesterone.

Progesterone prevents muscle contractions in the uterus that would cause a woman’s body to reject an egg.

However, this hormone causes headaches, diarrhea and even bone pain.

KTHs have swapped the hormones for chitosans, sugar on the outer skeleton that reduces fat and cholesterol that the body absorbs from food.

It also aids blood clotting when applied to wounds.

The new non-hormonal prophylactic gel combines mucus proteins called mucin with chitosan, which temporarily thickens cervical mucus, making it more difficult for sperm to pass through.

Crouzier said the mechanism uses the natural ability of cervical mucus to act as a barrier that isolates the vagina — where bacteria multiply — from the uterus and upper reproductive tract.

Cervical mucus also regulates sperm movement.

Leading up to ovulation, the mucus barrier becomes a more selective gatekeeper, with exceptions for sperm selection in the uterus.

‘Chitosan molecules are ‘muco-adhesive’, meaning they interact with the mucus gel that is in the cervical canal. By interacting with the gel of the cervical mucus, the chitosan closes the pores of the gel and makes it impossible for sperm to penetrate,” Crouzier said. MedicalNewsToday.

‘The sperm, which must travel through the cervix to enter the uterus, encounters this modified mucus and is slowed down. The sperm that remains in the vagina is naturally deactivated over time by the vaginal environment – low pH and immune response to sperm.’