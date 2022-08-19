Birth control coverage gaps scrutinized as reproductive health landscape shifts

“These plans deny women, fail to fulfill what a mandate is, and make up interpretations to deny women entry,” said Evofem CEO Saundra Pelletier.

The FDA said the chart is under review, while pointing out: Guidelines for the management of health resources and services as the legal basis for specifying the scope of contraception coverage under the ACA.

The FDA card is intended as a “guideline” and should not be used by health insurers to decide which drugs are on their forms, Pelletier said. “but the plans use it as an excuse.”

FDA spokesman Shannon Hatch confirmed that the card is a “high-level” educational resource that does not replace conversations between patients and health care providers.

“The chart does not serve as a complete list of each individual birth control option,” she said.

Birth control coverage issues began long before the June Supreme Court ruling against roe. The ACA requires most private health plans to cover birth control at no cost to consumers, but the interpretation of the mandate by regulators and industry has largely favored generic products over more expensive brand names.

According to proponents, that approach has penalized innovative drugs that have been approved by the FDA over the past decade — either because they are a premium product without precedent, or because they belong to a covered drug class but have unique formulations or dosages. Patients and their suppliers can still petition for plans to fully cover branded drugs if a doctor deems them medically necessary – a time-consuming process – and federal agencies say they are still receiving reports of non-compliance with the mandate.

The Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Finance have redoubled their efforts to ensure payers cover as many birth control options as possible, including a pressure campaign Enlist plans and publishers to provide consumers with free access to contraception as required by law. The departments too updated guidelines issued last month to plans and publishers to remind them that federal law requires all FDA-approved birth control methods to be covered without copays, and promises increased enforcement of the mandate.

Those efforts, along with January’s guidelines responding to complaints about possible violations of the contraceptive requirement, appear to be the first time regulators have threatened enforcement if insurers fail to comply.

“That’s actually the strongest signal the three agencies are sending to PPE and insurance companies,” said Dana Singiser of the Contraceptive Access Initiative.

Insurance plans may limit zero-cost coverage to specific products as long as they cover at least one coverage in each category of birth control methods as outlined in federal guidelines. But they are also required to grant deferments to healthcare providers who recommend a product for a patient, regardless of whether it’s listed in the FDA’s current birth control guide.

A spokesperson for America’s Health Insurance Plans, which represents insurance companies, pointed to a podcast in July with Kate Berry, the group’s senior vice president of clinical innovation and strategic partnership, who said plans cover more than 90 percent of contraceptive claims.” at no cost – share entirely.”

A spokesperson for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the trade group that represents PBMs, said that while pharmacy intermediaries “almost always” prefer to use generics when substantially equivalent versions of brand-name drugs exist, they will take statements from physicians. respect that another contraceptive drug that is not on the formulary is “medically necessary” and must be reimbursed free of charge to the consumer.

Before the July guidelines, the PCMA spokesperson said, “It was not clear what the government expects of these new products as the categories were established almost a decade ago.”

“PBMs are only involved in negotiating savings for prescription drugs and are not involved in determining coverage for other forms of contraception,” the spokesperson said.

Branded drugs sell at higher prices than generic drugs, making them less attractive for insurers and PPE to cover, especially at no cost to consumers. Phexxi’s average retail price is about $357 for a box of 12 applicators, according to goodRx; Nextstellis, a combined birth control pill made with plant estrogen that the FDA approved in April 2021, costs about $232 for a month’s supply.

But proponents and new drug makers say the cost is aside — the ACA requires payers to fully cover the cost of a patient’s birth control method, even if it’s a brand-name drug, if their doctor determines it’s medically necessary for them to use that product.

The importance of the FDA chart can be traced back to 2015, when agencies issued guidelines requiring PPE and insurers to cover at least one form of birth control without cost-sharing in each of the 18 method categories listed in the agency’s guide. But over time, Singiser said, plans were found “Lots of other ways to get around compliance and skirt coverage.”

“The importance of both the January guidelines and the most recent guidelines from the three agencies is that they actually move away from the rigidity of the method map,” she said.

But federal agencies and advocates say some plans continue to make patients and their providers jump through unreasonable hoops to get coverage from products deemed “medically necessary” for them. One approach that regulators have deemed unacceptable is to require patients to “fail first” on other forms of birth control before approving coverage, essentially forcing them to try other methods that their doctor may not recommend to them before getting coverage. of the other drug.

Federal guidelines require plans to provide an “easily accessible, transparent, and appropriately effective exception process,” such as a standardized form, for patients and health care providers to obtain coverage and must adhere to the physician’s recommendation. Still, makers of drugs often subject to that pre-authorization process say it’s an administrative burden that can deter suppliers from prescribing their products.

“If the payers just implement what’s written, I think we’ll be in a better place,” said Brant Schofield, executive vice president for business development at Mayne Pharma. The company, which makes Nextstellis, has been trying to buy back copays for patients who can’t get their plans to cover the pill.

Sure, not every plan refuses to cover a patient’s preferred birth control in the first place. Evofem has agreements with several payers to ensure that the drug is not paid for, or to eliminate the pre-approval process.

Liz McCaman Taylor, a senior attorney with the National Health Law Program, conducted her own coverage experiment by having her doctor prescribe her Phexxi.

“To my surprise, it was fully covered with no cost sharing, so I also think there is a lot of variation among insurers about what they consider new methods to be covered without cost sharing and what they consider new methods that they can fit under existing methods,” she said.

One way regulators could address the long-standing battle over birth control coverage would be to create a “living document” that would include criteria for establishing new contraceptive categories, McCaman Taylor said. Drug companies and lawyers could then recommend updates as new methods hit the market.

Birth control proponents say that newer birth control products, including products that fall into existing method categories, are filling important niches in the market, as different formulations can help reduce potential side effects. Mayne Pharma says Nextstellis, made with a naturally occurring estrogen, has low breakthrough bleeding.

And Phexxi, as a non-hormonal option, appeals to women who want to avoid the intake of synthetic hormones, as well as breast cancer patients who are advised to avoid those drugs.

Makers of new birth control products say they hope the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling convinces plans to do more to make contraception readily available to patients. Pelletier said her company is using the decision in negotiations with payers.

“Will you be the plan that denies women?” she said.